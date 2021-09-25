Oregon Coronavirus: 2,113 new cases, 21 deaths, review group recommends booster immunization for adults 65 years and older

The Oregon Department of Health announced 21 COVID-19 deaths and 2,113 new cases on Friday.

The state reports that the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup has completed a federal process review of people over the age of 65 and people over the age of 65 and high-risk populations.

The state has released booster shots for older Oregons and people with underlying illnesses such as diabetes and chronic lung disease. Should be available as early as Friday night..

“Anyone who qualifies for a booster can get a booster. I COVID the most vulnerable Oregons, including those at high risk for general health and social inequality. We promise to ensure protection from -19, “said Governor Kate Brown. In the statement. “We would like to thank the Oregons for their patience as boosters will be available while our hospitals and healthcare professionals continue to respond to the ongoing Delta surge.”

As of Friday, Oregon reported 2,488,494 fully vaccinated and 233,052 partially vaccinated.

The state also released the COVID-19 forecast, showing a slowdown in daily cases and hospitalizations until mid-October. The report estimates an average of 1,480 daily cases and 81 hospitalizations over the two weeks from September 29 to October 12, based on previous infection level data.

If there are new cases by county: Baker (15), Benton (38), Clatsop (153), Clatsop (10), Colombia (32), Couse (48), Crook (38), Curry (2), Deshuts (162), Douglas (53), Grant (11), Harney (24), Hood River (6), Jackson (90), Jefferson (42), Josephine (22), Clatsop (58), Lake (24), Lane (171), Lincoln (18) , Lynn (148), Malheur (28), Marion (193), Morrow (8), Multnomah (275), Pork (33), Tillamook (17), Umatilla (93), Union (32), Wallowa (8) , Wallowa (24), Washington (161), Yamhill (76).

(Please check by clicking here Monthly death).

Who died: The 3,662th death in Oregon was a 67-year-old Douglas County man who was positive on September 18 and died at home on September 21.

The 3,663th death is a 45-year-old Douglas County woman who tested positive on September 12 at the Oregon Health & Science University Hospital and died on September 23.

The 3,664th death in Oregon was a 94-year-old Douglas County woman who tested positive on September 1 and died at home on September 9.

The 3,665th death was an 86-year-old woman from Douglas County who died at home on September 17, after being tested positive on August 30.

The 3,666th Oregon death was a 89-year-old Douglas County man who tested positive on August 2 and died at home on September 4.

The 3,667th death was a 45-year-old Douglas County man who tested positive on August 21 and died at the Mercy Medical Center on September 22.

The 3,668th death in Oregon was a 67-year-old Douglas County woman who was positive on August 20 and died at home on September 1.

The 3,669th death was a 62-year-old Wallowa County woman who died at home on September 20 after being tested positive on September 21.

The 3,670th death in Oregon was a 71-year-old Umatilla County woman who was positive on September 14 and died at the Good Shepherd Medical Center on September 16.

The 3,671st death was an 86-year-old Umatilla County man who died at the Good Shepherd Medical Center on September 16 after being tested positive on September 13.

The 3,672th death in Oregon was a 63-year-old woman from Multnomah County who was positive on September 14 and died on September 18 in Adventist Health Portland.

The 3,673th death was a 63-year-old Lane County woman who tested positive on September 14 and died at the PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend on September 22.

The 3,674th death in Oregon is a 60-year-old Lane County man who tested positive on September 12 at the Mackenzie Willamette Medical Center and died on September 11.

The 3,675th death was a 73-year-old Josephine County woman who was positive on September 15 and died on September 22 at the Asantesley Rivers Medical Center.

The 3,676th death in Oregon was a 67-year-old Josephine County woman who was positive on August 13 and died on September 18 at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.

The 3,677th death was a 58-year-old Jackson County man who tested positive on 22 August and died at the Providence Medford Medical Center on 17 September.

The 3,678th death in Oregon was a 58-year-old Jackson County man who was positive on August 17 and died on September 22 at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.

The 3,679th death was an 85-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on 9 September and died at the Willamette Valley Medical Center on 22 September.

The 3,680th death in Oregon is a 46-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on August 26 and died at the Willamette Valley Medical Center on September 22.

The 3,681th death was a 30-year-old Washington County man who died at home on September 22, testing positive on September 10.

The 3,682th death in Oregon is a 50-year-old Washington County woman who died positive on August 30 and died at the Mackenzie Willamette Medical Center on September 22.

Each person had an underlying health condition, and state officials had determined whether the person had an underlying condition.

hospitalization: 855 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized, a decrease of 30 from Thursday. This includes 268 in the intensive care unit, down 5 from Thursday.

vaccination: Oregon reported 3,810 newly administered doses given Thursday and 9,167 newly administered doses, including the rest from the previous day.

Since it started: Oregon reported 320,990 confirmed or estimated infectious diseases and 3,682 deaths, among the lowest per capita numbers in the country. To date, the state has reported 5,055,080 vaccinations, fully vaccinated 2,488,494 and partially vaccinated 233,052.

For more data and trends, please visit: https://projects.oregonlive.com/coronavirus/

-Alexandra Scholes

[email protected]503-221-8073; @AlexandraSkores