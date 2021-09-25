Health
School turmoil, “long COVID”, all the factors chosen to vaccinate infants, says Tam
When most parents decided to have children, they probably thought that some of their larger parenting decisions were about the right age to get sleep training, extracurricular activities or phone calls.
Perhaps few have thought ahead of time how best to protect their children from a pandemic that shows no signs of slowing down in nearly a year and a half.
Soon parents may decide whether to vaccinate young children with COVID-19, and according to top Canadian doctors, they will have to consider more than safety data.
“It’s a complex set of factors,” said Dr. Teresa Tam, Chief Public Health Officer, at a press conference on Friday.
Currently, there is no COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in children under the age of 12 in Canada, but Pfizer announced positive results in a trial of children over the age of 5 earlier this week.
According to the company, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is safe and tolerated, showing a strong neutralizing antibody response in children aged 5 to 11 years, with results later this year in children aged 6 months to 5 years. It is expected.
When the company submits the findings to the government, Health Canada and the National Advisory Board on Immunization carefully determine whether the vaccine is safe and effective for children.
However, because the virus rarely poses a serious illness or death risk to children, Dr. Najim Muhajarin predicts that parents will be more worried about vaccination of their children than injecting them themselves. ..
Dr. Muhajarin, a professor of community health and epidemiology at the University of Saskatchewan, does the same with the long-standing routine vaccines that babies have received over the years.
“Then I think there is even greater concern among some parents about getting their children to get COVID-19 when extrapolated to the COVID-19 vaccine,” he said in an interview on Friday.
He said parents should consider other factors when weighing the risks and benefits of vaccines, including the unknown effects of “long COVID.”
“Some children showed symptoms, signs and challenges, including cognitive challenges, months and months after their first recovery,” he said. “I don’t think we know much about long COVIDs, and we have to keep that in mind.”
As the virus spreads throughout the population, rare cases of serious illness and child death could become more common, Dr. Tam warned parents.
“We will see children in the hospital, and there are some rare but serious cases, and their number may be important if there is a lot of viral activity,” she says. I did.
In Ontario, children under the age of 11 accounted for more than 20% of new COVID-19 cases in the state over the past two days.
This is up from just 12.6 percent in the last week of August.
Parents and policy makers will also have to consider which options are most likely to keep their children in school, Dr. Tam said.
In the UK, the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) has a small margin of benefit and evidence of association with very rare cases of myocarditis, for health reasons only 12 It was not recommended to universally vaccinate healthy children up to 15 years old. – Inflammation of the heart.
In Canada, of the 54 million vaccines administered so far, as of September 17, 774 cases of myocarditis, pericarditis, and inflammation of the membrane around the heart have been reported.
Dr. Tam said government agencies are closely monitoring the situation, as cases of post-vaccination myocarditis are rare but common in young adults.
“This must be weighed against the significant social, educational, developmental and mental health effects on children in missing schools,” said Dr. Tam.
Ultimately, the four chief medical officers in the United Kingdom chose to provide the vaccine to that age group anyway, partly because of the importance of being able to stay in the classroom.
The National Advisory Board on Immunity and the Public Health Agency of Canada provide more formal advice in receiving and analyzing safety and efficacy data from Pfizer and other vaccine manufacturers.
