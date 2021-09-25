Health
Prince William Health District is preparing for a COVID-19 booster shot, officials say | News
The Prince William Health District is preparing to start taking COVID-19 booster shots to qualified individuals and needs to immediately announce more specific information about when people can start booking. Officials said on Friday.
Earlier this month, the Health District announced plans to reopen the mass vaccination center at the old Gander Mountain store for booster shots when approved.
The Health District is waiting for more instructions from the Virginia Department of Health, as the Disease Control and Prevention Center announced on Friday that a fairly wide range of Americans are eligible for additional shots, Prince’s Community Engagement Director. Shawn Johnson said William Health District.
“We are looking forward to that clear direction and are preparing. [when] That decision will be made, “Johnson said in an email on Friday. “We are already vaccination of people with weakened immunity without reservation.”
The CDC announced on Friday that it would approve COVID-19 booster shots for eligible individuals who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago.
Eligible people for booster shots include Americans over the age of 65, adults with underlying illness, and adults in high-risk working and institutional environments. The authorization will open boosters to more than 20 million people who received their second Pfizer shot more than six months ago.
According to news reports, the CDC told advisors that it would not be necessary to submit documents to prove that people are in a fundamental state or working in a dangerous situation.
People in good health who impair their immune system are eligible for a third shot for several weeks.
Following Friday’s announcement, Virginia vaccination coordinator Dr. Danny Avla said Virginia “welcomes the decision” from the CDC and its vaccination partners (private health providers, pharmacies and others). He said he was preparing to manage additional vaccinations in collaboration with the agency. shot.
VDH also “established other vaccination sites to allow qualified Virginians access to booster doses when recommended,” Avula’s statement said.
“We are confident that we have sufficient supply and widespread access,” Avula said.
Avula added that people shouldn’t feel rushed to get booster shots.
“You don’t have to rush to get a booster in 6 months and a day,” he writes. “VDH provides information on access to booster doses. vaccinate.virginia.gov A place where you can search for and schedule booster vaccination appointments. “
Both the State Department of Health and the District Health District said they would continue to prioritize efforts to vaccinate unvaccinated people because of the highest risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and becoming more severe. Cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from COVID-19 have increased nationwide and in Virginia since July as a result of the spread of the more contagious delta mutants.
“VDH’s top priority continues to increase vaccination rates in Virginia, as unvaccinated people remain at the highest risk of serious illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19.” Said Avula.
Prince William Health District “[s] To encourage unvaccinated people [at] More risk [of getting] Johnson said “COVID-19” to be vaccinated. “That’s why we’re increasing the number of clinics to accommodate that population.”
The Manassa Small Vaccine Clinic is open Monday from noon to 4 pm for the first and second COVID-19 vaccinations. According to Johnson, the health district runs a weekly mobile vaccine clinic and plans to attend the Okkoquan Arts & Crafts Fair this weekend to administer the vaccine.
Everyone over the age of 12 is eligible for vaccination. To find a free vaccine near you, visit the following website: vaccinate.virginia.gov Alternatively, call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, 7-1-1 for TTY users). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and over 100 other languages.
