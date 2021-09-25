Health
Douglas County reports 7 deaths and 132 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday | Coronavirus
The death toll in Douglas County associated with COVID-19 has increased to 195. This is because the county reported seven such deaths in its Wednesday report.
Two coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Tuesday and five on Wednesday. Of the seven deaths, six were reportedly unvaccinated and only one was partially vaccinated. The people who died were 54-84 years old, 6 males and 1 female.
There were 90 new positive and putative cases reported on Tuesday, and the rest of the weekend’s test results were aggregated. On Wednesday, 42 new positive and presumed cases were seen.
As of Wednesday, 79 Douglas County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, 57 locally and 22 outside the region. At the CHI Mercy Medical Center, 47% of all hospital patients address COVID-19-related symptoms.
Of the 79 hospitalized, 73 are reported to be unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. At Mercy, 17 patients are on mechanical ventilation and another 8 are receiving non-invasive respiratory assistance. There are 12 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit and 14 patients in the advanced care unit.
The Douglas County COVID-19 Recovery Team also found that the county vaccination rate, combined with figures provided by the Oregon Department of Health and federal agencies, is at least partially vaccinated for all residents aged 16 and over. Announced that it reached 63.3%. 55% were fully vaccinated over the age of 18. In the entire vaccinated county (everyone over the age of 12), 46% are fully vaccinated.
OHA Weekly Outbreak ReportThree Douglas County projects have been added to the Oregon Department of Health’s weekly outbreak report, and another has been returned to the active list from the “solved” list in Wednesday’s report.
Green’s Instagram Book Company, which was considered “solved” in the September 1 report by the health authorities, has added nine new cases. In a total of 27 cases, Ingram has returned to the “active” list.
Workplaces, senior citizens or life support facilities, or schools from kindergarten to high school will be moved to the Health Authority’s “solved” list after 28 days without new cases of COVID-19 being reported. The outbreak is considered complete after another 28 days in the absence of new cases.
This week, Roseburg’s Lowe’s Home Improvement, Winston’s Wildlife Safari, and Roseburg’s Safeway have all been added to the active outbreak list. Loews reportedly had 14 new COVID-19 cases, first reported on August 29, but Safeway (September 15) and Wildlife Safari (September). On the 12th), 6 cases were reported in both cases.
At Roseburg’s Evergreen Family Medicine, 11 new cases were added to the active outbreak, for a total increase to 25 cases. Roseburg Forest Products’ Dillard plywood (2) and Riddle laminated lumber (7) were also reported this week. Roseburg’s Costco Wholesale (1), Douglas County Prison (2), Roseburg’s Wal-Mart (4), Green’s UPS (6), and Roseburg’s Shahms Thunderbird (1) also add cases to active outbreaks. it was done.
Orenco Systems in Sutherlin, Applebee’s in Roseburg, Umpqua Dairy in Roseburg, C & D Lumber in Riddle, and Caddock Electronics in Glide haven’t seen any new cases since last week’s report.
Elderly care facilities and apartments have a total of 43 new cases of 4 new cases at Timbertown Living in Sutherin, and 5 new positive COVID-19 cases at Chantere’s Rubbing Touch Memory Care, also in Sutherin. Has been added in total of 23 cases.
Get vaccinatedThere are several resources available for anyone wishing to start or complete COVID-19 vaccination, including the county’s COVID-19 hotline (541-464-6500).
Both Aviva Health and the Indian Ampqua Cow Creek Band offer drive-through vaccination and testing clinics. The Aviva Clinic is located at 4221 NE Stephens St. and is open to anyone over the age of 12, but those between the ages of 12 and 14 require the consent of their guardian or guardian to vaccinate. The Cow Creek Mobile Unit is located at 2360 NE Stephens St., opposite the tribal main office and is open to anyone over the age of 18.
No reservation is required at either clinic. However, Cow Creek lists some changes to the test protocol.
- Starting Monday, all COVID-19 vaccinations will take place at the Seven Feathers Casino Resort’s public health site in the south parking lot. These vaccines are reserved and given only to people over the age of 18. For reservations, please call 541-670-2949.
- Beginning October 11, testing at both Roseburg and Canyonville locations will be limited to patients at the Cow Creek Health and Wellness Center, tribal members, Cow Creek government employees and affiliates. The Roseburg Clinic is located at 2589 NW Edenbower Blvd and the Canyonville Clinic is located at 480 Wartahoo Lane.
Residents of the Douglas County coast can call the COVID-19 Center in the Lower Ampqua Hospital District for vaccine information at 541-271-2175.
Veterans can contact the Roseburg VA Healthcare System (541-440-1000) to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
Douglas County Senior Services can help seniors find testing and vaccine resources by calling 541-440-3677.
