Covid-19 surpasses 1918 flu to become the worst pandemic in American history | SmartNews





The coronavirus pandemic has become the most deadly disease outbreak in recent American history, killing more than the estimated 1918 influenza deaths.According to the data from Johns Hopkins University, 681,253 people died of Covid-19 infection in the United States, but more than a century ago, the United States Estimated 675,000 during the 1918 influenza pandemic, Holly Yang CNN.. Many health experts say that the high death toll of the Covid-19 pandemic is the result of America’s inadequate response to early control of the pandemic, despite modern scientific and medical advances. Carla K. Johnson reports that she is suspicious and sees this phenomenon as a tragedy. Associated Press.. Currently, US experts report an average of 1,900 deaths per day, and the recent surge is believed to be partly due to the persistence of the deadly delta variant. CNBC Berkeley Love Race Junior “It’s generally known around the world that the United States didn’t do a very good job in the early stages of pandemic control,” said Helen Morence, a medical historian at the National Institute of Infectious Diseases. Tell Brunswell. STAT news.. The 1918 flu, also known as the Spanish flu, spread worldwide between 1918 and 1919. In the United States, it was first identified in military personnel in the spring of 1918, affecting mainly children under the age of five and adults aged 20-40. Elderly people, and elderly people over 65 years old. The mortality rate of healthy people between the ages of 20 and 40 is high, which is a unique and devastating feature of the influenza virus. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. CNBC reports that it is important to understand the status of all technological, medical, cultural and social progresses that have occurred in the last century when looking at two separate pandemics that occurred during different periods. increase. The population of the United States was very different. The population of 1918 was 103 million, who lived in the United States just before the 1920s, less than one-third of today. Currently, there are 303 million people living in this country. So, according to CNBC, the 1918 flu killed 1 in 150 Americans, while Covid-19 has killed 1 in 500 so far. Globally, Covid-19 killed 4.7 million people, but the 1918 pandemic killed an estimated 20 to 50 million people. Looking at national population-level data during the two events, 1918 influenza still outperforms Covid-19. Statistical news.. According to CNN, medicine wasn’t very advanced in 1918, and vaccines against the flu weren’t available. According to the CDC, a century ago, non-pharmaceutical interventions such as quarantine, quarantine, disinfectant use, cloth masks, and assembly restrictions were implemented to control infections. However, despite vaccine availability and other modern medical practices, cases of Covid-19 are still increasing. Currently, millions of Americans have not yet been vaccinated, according to CNN. “Remember, we’re still counting,” says Morence. STAT news.. “In 1918, the pandemic became less deadly within two years. We don’t know where this Covid-19 goes — I don’t, and no one trusts anyone to say so. . “ Epidemiologist Stephen Kistler of Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health suggests that another reason for the high Covid-19 infection rate is misinformation disseminated over the Internet, according to CNN. “The truth is that we have no historical precedent so far,” wrote Howard Markel, director of the Center for Medical History at the University of Michigan School of Public Health last month. Atlantic ocean.. “We need to stop thinking until 1918 as a guide for current action and start thinking positively in 2021 as a guide for future action.”

