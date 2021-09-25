Judge does not order hospital to give ivermectin to critically ill COVID-19 patients

RANDALL CHASE, Associated Press Story

Dover, Delaware (AP) — A Delaware judge refused to order a hospital to administer the antiparasitic drug ivermectin to a seriously ill man with COVID-19.

Deputy Prime Minister Morgan Zune said in a ruling issued Friday that patients are not entitled to specific treatments, even if they are seriously ill. She also said that the obligations of the care provider to treat are bound by the provider’s standard treatment.

“Ivermectin has been approved to be safe and effective in treating human parasitic infections, unlike new drugs that have not been fully approved, but DeMarco has a non-standard treatment for COVID-19. I don’t have the right to force it to be used, “Zurn wrote. ..

The ruling came the day after the hearing in a proceeding last week against Mary Ellen Wilson on behalf of her husband David against Christiana Care Health Services.

Despite refusing to issue the injunction requested by Mary Ellen Demarco, Zune said she was ready to promptly consider filing an interim appeal with the Delaware Supreme Court.

According to the proceedings, David Demarco checked in at Wilmington Hospital in Christiana on September 9. He was quarantined in the intensive care unit after being diagnosed with COVID-19. His wife could only communicate with him over the phone.

Demarco took oxygen and was given various medications, including remdesivir, but his condition did not improve. Within a few days, he was diagnosed with severe respiratory failure and was on the verge of needing to be placed on a ventilator.

Shortly after hospitalization, Demarco sent a text message to his wife requesting ivermectin. Ivermectin is approved by the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of various tropical diseases. The antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties of this drug also led to its use by some COVID-19 patients, some of whom had to be ordered by the court, but ChristianaCare’s treatment guidelines include ivermectin. Not done.

Mary Ellen Demarco discussed ivermectin with her husband’s treatment team and hospital staff, including patient advocacy, but the hospital refused to treat with ivermectin.

His wife then contacted Dr. Adam Braunstein, a family medicine expert in Milton. He prescribed ivermectin to her husband, even though he had never been treated or tested before. Mary Ellen Wilson testified that Brownstein had spoken to her husband and his doctor before writing the prescription. She filled out a prescription at Milford’s CVS pharmacy, but the hospital refused to approve or control it and refused to allow her to give it to her husband.

On September 19, at the request of DeMarco, he was discharged against medical advice and transferred to home hospice care for self-administration of ivermectin. According to a court ruling, he took large doses of ivermectin, but his condition deteriorated rapidly after the oxygen mask, which his wife described as a “catastrophic equipment failure,” broke.

Mary Ellen de Marco called 911 and asked her to take her husband to another hospital, but returned to Wilmington Hospital because the other hospital did not have an ICU bed. He is currently intubated and is on ventilator support.

In February, the National Institutes of Health stated that there was insufficient evidence from the COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines Panel to “agree or disagree” with the use of ivermectin in the treatment of COVID-19.

“To provide more specific and evidence-based guidance on the role of ivermectin in the treatment of COVID-19 requires the results of well-functioning, well-designed and well-conducted clinical trials.” NIH says.

Ivermectin has been shown to inhibit coronavirus replication in cell cultures, but studies have approved its use in humans to achieve the same antiviral effects detected in the lab. It has been suggested that up to 100 times the dose is needed. NIH (National Institutes of Health).

More recently, the American Medical Association issued a statement earlier this month against the use of ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19 outside of clinical trials.

In that context, Zurn concluded that under current standard of care, healthcare providers are not obliged to administer ivermectin to COVID-19 patients.

She also has the legal power to give a person the right to accept or refuse treatment, but the right to enforce certain treatments outside of standard treatment, while the “right to self-determination” in the health care setting allows one to accept or refuse treatment. I pointed out that there is no such thing.

“Even terminal illness has no constitutional right to procure and use drugs,” the judge wrote.

Other items in PennLive

Nearly 28,000 school-aged children in Pennsylvania have tested positive for COVID-19 since mid-August.

Who is eligible for Pfizer Booster Shots? Here’s what you need to know:

Hospitalizations for COVID-19, PA exceed 2,600 as the surge continues