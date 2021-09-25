Coronavirus testing: Ontario closely monitors latency and can open more evaluation centers as needed, Moore said.





Ontario is closely monitoring the waiting time for COVID-19 testing and may open more evaluation centers this fall if needed, a top state doctor said Friday. Dr. Kieran Moore told reporters that he was “extremely worried” that those who developed the symptoms should be tested immediately. “We monitor the time to get an appointment, the time from appointment to test, and the time from test to public health,” Moore said. “All of this is essential to staying in control of COVID throughout Ontario, and if we need to increase the number of evaluation centers, we do.” Many test centers in the state have already reported long wait times. Moore said the state is working to address these wait times, and Ontario Health is “very close” monitoring of the situation and discussing it “almost every day.” Is it cold or COVID? Testing is expected to become more important as the cold and flu season begins in a few weeks and lasts until April. Moore admitted on Friday that many cold and flu symptoms overlap with COVID symptoms and there is no quick and clear way to know if you have one or the other. “If you have the typical symptoms of the flu or COVID, be careful to stay home,” Moore said. “You need to be tested. Even if you are vaccinated, you may have the virus and you risk infecting others, so be tested.” Influenza cases plummeted last season as Ontario spent much of its fall and winter at various stages of the blockade. The same measures designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 also prevent the spread of the virus that causes the symptoms of colds and the flu. Some measures remain, such as distance, hand washing, and masking, but it’s not yet clear how much this season’s colds and flu will contribute. “We all have to be cautious,” Moore said. “If you have new symptoms that match your COVID, you need to stop doing what we do and stay at home to endanger others and not take the test, especially in hospitals. This is the case if you work in an environment that provides long-term care for people who are vulnerable to long-term care. Nursing care or other home environments. “ Dr. Teresatam, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer, also spoke with reporters at another press conference on Friday, and the public needs to remain vigilant as people begin to spend more time indoors in the fall. Said there is.

