Health Department Offers Drive-Through Influenza Vaccination Clinic Next Week





The flu season is about to begin as healthcare providers across the region struggle to keep up with the proliferation of COVID-19 cases. “Several scientific sources share what they expect to be a rough season for the flu,” he said. Crawford County Public Health, Said in a news release. “Hospitals are already overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, so it’s more important than ever to be vaccinated against the flu and maximize the chances of avoiding serious flu illness or even hospitalization. I am. “ Her department offers a drive-through flu clinic Wednesday from 3 pm to 6 pm. No reservation required. “This has always been a very popular clinic, often immunizing more than 100 people in the first hour,” says Siefert. “Our local EMA office has been timing drive-through vaccine clinics for several years. Most participants are vaccinated in line within 5 minutes.” more:Record number of influenza vaccinations made during drive-through clinics People waiting in line are required to wear masks while they are close to others, especially when staff are waiting or nurses are giving them shots. The department will offer Flublok this year According to a news release, the health sector will offer Flublok, a recombinant four-valent influenza vaccine that has proven to be more effective than standard egg-based four-valent vaccines for the second consecutive year. Unlike other flu vaccines, Flublok does not use the flu virus or eggs to make it. Instead, it uses more modern technology that has been used for many years to produce other FDA-approved vaccines. “The Flublok 4-valent vaccine contains three times as much antigen as the standard dose 4-valent influenza vaccine, and studies have shown that it can produce a significantly higher immune response,” the release said. .. “Fullblock is highly purified and, unlike other flu vaccines, does not contain flu viruses, antibiotics, formaldehyde, preservatives, egg proteins, latex, gluten or gelatin.” Flublok is FDA approved for adults over the age of 18. The health department also provides a standard 4-valent influenza vaccine. Both vaccines are designed to protect against four different influenza viruses (two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses) expected by the World Health Organization. “Many people think that there is only one flu vaccine option, but there are actually several. No matter where you get the flu vaccine, you always have to ask what type of flu vaccine you are. There is. Get. “ Just because you are vaccinated against COVID-19 does not mean that people do not need to be vaccinated against the flu. Protects you from the flu, flu shots do not protect you from COVID-19. “ Weekly vaccination clinic Influenza drive-through clinics only offer influenza vaccinations. Other vaccines are available by appointment at any of the other clinics in the department. The clinic is offered every Thursday at the Health Department’s office on 1520 Isaac Beal Road in Bucyrus, with evenings on the second and third Thursdays of the month. Another clinic is scheduled for October 20th, 9 am-11:30am, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in New Washington. If you go to the clinic, please bring your health insurance card. Most insurance covers the cost of flu shots. For more information, please call Crawford County Public Health, 419-562-5871. [email protected] 419-521-7263

