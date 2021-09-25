What you need to know about COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, September 24th

Recent development:

Capacity limit goes up At today’s cinemas and sporting events.

Ontario modeling predicts a surge in post-holiday cases.

Ottawa reported another 65 cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

What’s the latest news?

Top Ontario doctors say the state-wide vaccine certification system will be implemented at least from fall to winter, and some modeling predicts a “significant” increase in COVID-19 cases. After the January and February holidays..

At a press conference Friday afternoon, Health Officer Kieran Moore said the expected surge in case numbers was “disagreement.”

Moore also announced from Saturday that capacity limits will be raised in some settings that require vaccination proof.

Effective at 12:01 am, sporting events, conferences and event spaces, concerts, theaters and cinemas will be able to operate at 50% capacity, or up to 10,000 people.

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 65 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, while there are 8 new cases in western Quebec. Both numbers are down from last week. There are no new deaths in this area.

How many cases do you have?

As of Friday, Ottawa has a total of 29,541 confirmed cases of COVID-19. 445 known active cases, 28,501 cases are believed to have been resolved, and 595 people died of the disease.

Public health officials have reported more than 53,900 COVID-19 cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec, of which more than 52,000 have been resolved.

Elsewhere in eastern Ontario, 202 people with COVID-19 have died. In western Quebec, the death toll is 220.

Akwesasne Approximately 860 residents test positive for COVID-19 and report 10 deaths between the north and the south.

Kitigan Zabi There were 34 cases and 1 death. Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory 14 people died and 1 died. Pikuwa Kanagan There was nothing.

What are the rules?

Eastern Ontario:

Ontario Step 3 of the resumption plan Stay there In the near future.. Its vaccine passport system Now you’re ready to go.

Persons over 12 years old must show photo ID Paper or PDF version of vaccine receipt Probably in late October until the app is ready. There is a medical exemption.

Other groups will come out Unique COVID-19 vaccine policy..

A typical meeting limit is 25 inside and 100 outside.Those limits are Even higher for organized events..

The capacity of the indoor dining room is based on distance.Gym, cinema And museum It can reach 50% capacity internally.

Ontario New Semester Rules Forgive Extracurricular activities, And the mask remain mandatory, Vaccines are not..Board of education Can exceed These rules.

West Quebec

Under that Green zone rules, 10 people are allowed to gather in a private residence and 20 people are allowed to gather outdoors. This increases to 50 people when playing sports. Organized events can be much larger.

Vaccine passport It is installed in spaces such as public events, bars, restaurants and gyms for people over the age of 13.

Quebec can use the app and present paper evidence. People from outside the state You need to show paper proof. Everyone must show their ID.

As in Ontario, there is a medical exemption.

School rules in this state Include masks in student classes, but not classroom bubbles.

what can I do?

COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Spreads mainly through droplets that Can hang in the air..

People can be transmitted without symptoms, Even after vaccination..Variant of concern More contagious When Established..

this means It is important to take precautions now and in the future, Staying home when sick — Get cost support as needed — Keep your hands and surface clean, even when wearing a mask, and stay away from people you don’t live with.

Mask, preferably Fits snugly Have 3 layers, that is Required in indoor public places Ontario And Quebec Recommended in crowded outdoor areas.

vaccination Suppress the spread All variants of COVID-19 To avoid death and hospitalization, Without it Provides complete protection..

There is federal guidance What vaccinated people can do In various situations.

Fully vaccinated, tested and pre-approved people You can come to Canada.

The US border will remain closed to Canadians until at least October 21st. And as of early November, the United States will require all foreigners flying into the country to be fully vaccinated.

Health Canada recommends that elderly people and people with underlying illnesses help with their errands.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should be quarantined, as well as anyone ordered by the public health department to do so.The length of self-isolation varies with Quebec When Ontario..

vaccination

4 COVID-19 vaccines Considered safe and approved In canada Currently sold by brand name instead of manufacturer name.. Two are approved for young people Youth of 12 years old.

Canadian Vaccine Task Force Says People You can wait up to 16 weeks between the first and second doses..Due to factors, the state supplies More infectious delta variant..

That same task force says Mixing the first and second doses is safe and effective..

Ontario When Quebec We are giving a third dose to a specific group.

Over 3.4 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered throughout the Ottawa-Gatineau region, with approximately 2.3 million inhabitants, including the first, second and third doses.

Eastern Ontario

Ontario Vaccination of people over 12 years old in 2021..People can Find local appointments open online Or call 1-833-943-3900.

Community health units are flexible In larger frameworks, including around reservations, Check out their website For more information.

They provide a standby list and walk-in dose with urgent notifications as follows Campaign shift From the mask clinic In a mobile clinic to fill the vaccination rate gap.

Third shot Details vary by health unit..

Pharmacies continue to provide vaccines Through our own reservation system, As some family doctors do.

West Quebec

12 years old and over You can make a reservation Online or by phone Or visit one of the states Permanent and mobile walk-in clinic..

Some times and locations will change in late September.

Symptoms and tests

COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) From illness like a cold Fever, cough, Runny nose, headache, Vomiting and loss of taste Or smell..

Children are prone to nausea and rashes on the stomach.

If you have severe symptoms, call 911.

Mental health Pandemic impact, When Useful resources are available ..

Eastern Ontario:

Anyone seeking a test should make a reservation.Check Your health unit Clinic location and time.

In Ontario, we recommend that you take the test only if: Meet specific criteria, Symptoms, exposure, or have a specific job.

People who are asymptomatic but are part of the state’s targeted testing strategy Can be booked at some pharmacies.. Rapid test Now available in several places Including some schools..

According to the Ottawa Test Task Force, asymptomatic, unvaccinated people will not be able to take the tests required to work, study on college campuses, or attend public events. At that clinic.. They need to find a pharmacy or laboratory that offers it.

Travelers in need of testing There are several local options for paying one.

Western Quebec:

Testing is highly recommended for people with symptoms and their contacts.

People can Reserve When Check the waiting time online.A few Walk-in test It is available.

If you have any questions, such as if a walk-in test is available nearby, please call 1-877-644-4545.

Schools use quick tests In other parts of the state.

Indigenous people, Inuit, Metis:

Indigenous peoples, Inuit, Metis people, or anyone traveling to work in a remote indigenous community are eligible to take the exam in Ontario.

Akwesasne COVID-19 Test and Vaccine Clinic Information is provided online or at 613-575-2341.

Kitigan Zibi people can call the Health Center 819-449-5593 for tests or vaccines. Email is another option For vaccine reservation.

Tests are available at Pik wà kana gàn By calling 613-625-1175 and the vaccine, 613-625-2259 ext. 225 or on mail..Everyone Thai Endinaga Those interested in the test can call 613-967-3603 and should see the website of the dedicated vaccine clinic.

Ottawa Inuit Akausivik Inuit Family Health Team For services including testing and vaccines in Inuktitut or weekday English, call 613-740-0999.

For more information