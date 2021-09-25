Onondaga County has seen its 17th COVID-19 death in a week.See timeline and breakdown





Onondaga County, NY (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted the county’s COVID number on Friday, September 24th. One week from last Friday. according to Statistics provided by Onondaga CountyA total of 490 people have died from the virus in Onondaga County. Below is a breakdown of the number of people in each age group who died of COVID after March 2020. This data was last updated on Friday, September 24, according to the Health Department website. Year Dead (number) 0-19 0 20-29 3 30-39 Four 40-49 Ten 50-59 29 60-69 93 70-79 143 80-89 125 90 years old and over 83 total 490 Source: https: //covid19.ongov.net/data/#deaths This data does not include state-reported nursing home deaths. here, Deaths of supported living facilities were reported here, Or other adult care facility deaths reported here. Below is a timeline of all deaths, hospitalizations, and ICUs reported last week. on Friday, September 17 The county announced the deaths of two neighbors, a man in his 40s and a woman in his 70s. Both had a serious underlying condition, said county executive McMahon. 272 new positive cases were reported, 95 were hospitalized, 20 of whom were hospitalized in the ICU. ..@OnondagaCounty Covid 19 updates 271 new cases. 1060 active case. HH contacts 27%, higher education 20%, travel 3%. Hospitalization with 95 residents and ICU with 20 residents (90% untreated). Sadly, we lost two neighbors of a man in his forties, and both women in his seventies had a serious underlying condition. — Mayor Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) September 17, 2021 on Monday, September 20, McMahon is a county Lost 4 neighbors On the weekend. These victims included two men in their 60s and 80s and two women in their 70s and 90s. McMahon said that all four have fundamental conditions. In addition, 412 new cases were reported on the weekend, and 146 new cases were recorded on Monday. 90 neighbors were hospitalized and 19 were hospitalized in the ICU. There are 19 people in ICU (89% are not available). Unfortunately, we have lost four residents in the last three days. Men in the 60’s, women in the 80’s and 70’s, 90’s. All four residents had a fundamental condition. — Mayor Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) September 20, 2021 on Tuesday, September 21 there were 150 new cases, And 80 neighbors who were hospitalized in the ICU with 19 people. There were no new deaths reported on Tuesday. ..@OnondagaCounty Covid 19 updates 150 new cases. 42% are vaccinated and 32% are hh contacts. 1048 active cases. Hospitalization has been reduced to 80 residents and the ICU has 19 residents (95% lethargic). 7 out of 12 new admissions and 12 unopened. No new deaths have been reported. — Mayor Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) September 21, 2021 on September 22 (Wednesday) But the county announced something else4 deaths from r virus.. These victims included a woman in her 80s, a man in her 70s, and two deaths in a nursing home reported by the state. No information is available on the gender or health of these two victims. On that day, there were 79 neighbors in the hospital and 20 neighbors in the ICU. ..@OnondagaCounty Covid 19 updates 158 new cases. Twenty-six percent of today’s cases are hh contacts, 4% travel, and 10% higher education. Currently, the hospital has 79 residents and the ICU has 20 (90% untreated). Unfortunately, two deaths have been reported, a woman in her 80s, a man in her 70s, and an LTC facility. — Mayor Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) September 22, 2021 on Thursday, September 23Reported by Onondaga County Four new deaths. At this point, 126 new cases have been reported. Ryan McMahon didn’t tweet the details of these deaths, so it’s unclear how old they were and whether they had any other condition. on Friday, September 24, There was another Three deaths reported in Onondaga County.. They included two women in their 40s and 60s and a man in their 70s. McMahon reported that everything had fundamental conditions. To date, the hospital has 78 neighbors and the ICU has 21. Two women 40ees, 60ees and men 70ees all have an underlying health condition. On Monday, we’ll keep you up to date with the Vaccine Booster Clinic and new tests. Weekends may have high case days, but weekly cases seem to be flat. — Mayor Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) September 24, 2021

