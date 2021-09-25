Its “1 / 5,000” breakthrough infection statistics are nonsense.

On September 9, President Joe Biden announced a new set of pandemic response policies. In the process, he said, one in 5,000 vaccinated people would be infected with SARS-CoV-2 daily.He was quoting David Leonhardt’s New York Times Newsletter.. Biden and Leonhardt put together statistics as encouraging. that’s all 1 in 5,000. But it’s neither good news nor bad news. It’s essentially meaningless. More importantly, we know that if the spread of the coronavirus to the community is high, we need to take the risk of breakthrough infection seriously. That is, vaccination should be combined with other public health measures.

Let’s see where the 1 / 5,000 number comes from. Leonhard was trying to assess whether breakthrough infections were rare. He reviewed daily infection reports from several jurisdictions tracking breakthrough infections, including Utah, Virginia, and King County, Washington. He determined that the number was reliable and applicable nationwide. He also identified other locations that reported only one out of 10,000 infections per day. He interprets the data and writes, “There is one way to think about the probability of 1 in 10,000 a day. It will take more than 3 months for the total risk to reach just 1 percent.” If his calculations are correct, he may certainly argue that the 1% risk for 3 months is rare. Unfortunately, it seems likely to be a pandemic, but exposure to the virus lasts for an additional three months or more.

However, Leonhard is wrong to receive these health sector reports at face value. Overall, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Estimate Testing confirms less than 25% of infections. This underreporting problem can be exacerbated for those who are vaccinated. Their symptoms tend to be mild and are less likely to be tested in the medical setting. Another problem is that the health department is having a hard time checking if an infected person is actually vaccinated. If someone is vaccinated in another state or veteran facility, it will most likely be falsely labeled as unvaccinated. Finally, some jurisdictions reviewed by Leonhard do not include states such as Florida and Louisiana, which have experienced the highest coronavirus epidemics in recent weeks.

What is the actual risk of a vaccinated person experiencing a breakthrough infection? There is no easy answer. It depends on the level of community spread, whether individuals are exposed to high levels (for example, due to work, school, and home risk levels), and how long the pandemic lasts. We are also still learning why breakthrough infections occur and whether they are associated with diminishing the effectiveness of the vaccine over time. However, making realistic assumptions about underdetection, more than 10% of the vaccinated population consistently reports a 1 in 5,000 breakthrough risk per day in 3 months. You will be infected.

Breakthrough infections may not be uncommon, but can they be ignored?It is true that most infected people who have been vaccinated are fine and have experienced it. No worse than a miserable few days in bed.. It is also true that the majority of people hospitalized or died from COVID-19 are not vaccinated.

But there are three main reasons I think we need to take breakthrough infections seriously. First, vaccinated people can infect unvaccinated people, including children who are not yet eligible for vaccination. Second, even if vaccinated, some people are at high risk of hospitalization or death depending on their health. This includes people with certain immunodeficiencies who may not respond to the vaccine after taking booster shots. Third, we are still learning about the long-term risk of COVID among vaccinated people. Even if a small percentage of breakthrough infections lead to persistent symptoms, if the infection is widespread, it will be in many people.

The point here is that vaccination is not an individual’s golden ticket from a pandemic. Despite what CDC director Rochelle Walensky says, this is just “Unvaccinated pandemic.. Instead, we breathe air filled with the same virus, so we’re all here together. For the past few weeks About 15 percent Some of the COVID deaths have been vaccinated. If this trend holds and an additional 100,000 people are allowed to die from COVID, this includes the deaths of 15,000 people who have been vaccinated according to government advice.

In August 2020, when the vaccine was still under development, Anthony Fauci believed Vaccines are likely to provide incomplete protection, so vaccination should be combined with other public health tools such as universal testing, improved ventilation, and masking policies to control the pandemic. .. However, these public health tools are expensive and can require business regulation, so the government has hesitated to pursue them altogether, especially in light of the early superior efficacy of vaccines. I did. Instead, the Biden administration sought a more perfect vaccine that could prevent breakthrough infections. They initially planned to provide booster shots to the entire US adult population. However, the plan was abandoned by the influential Food and Drug Administration advisory board, and the CDC advisory group eventually boosted boosters to those at high risk of severe illness (elderly Americans and people with certain underlying illnesses). ) Was recommended. In an unprecedented move, the Biden administration has announced that it will dismiss the CDC Commission and expand its eligibility for people with high occupational exposure to the virus. I don’t know how widely the government should distribute boosters, but I know that the vaccine approach as a silver bullet isn’t working well and that a broader public health approach will prevent many deaths. ..

Future tense

Is a partnership

slate,

New America, When

Arizona State University

Examine emerging technologies, public policy, and society.