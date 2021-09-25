Hospitalizations are plummeting in Alabama, while COVID deaths continue to increase: Week in Review

COVID-19 hospitalization plummeted in Alabama this week, along with most other key indicators used to measure pandemics, with one important exception- The death toll continues to increase..

Hospitals in Alabama have 500 fewer patients treated for coronavirus this Friday than last Friday. This is a 23% decrease in a week. The total number of COVID hospitalizations in the state has fallen below 2,000 earlier this week since August 7, more than a month ago.

As of Friday afternoon, 1,669 patients were being treated for the virus at a state hospital. This is the lowest total since August 2nd. Alabama Public Health Service..

The delta wave continues to follow a slightly different pattern than the previous wave, at least in terms of hospitalization. The increase in hospitalizations seen in Alabama in July and August was characterized by its sharp curve. The number of COVID patients increased almost every day for more than a month and increased straight over time rather than increasing over time as the number of patients increased or decreased.

The lack of that “sawtooth” pattern is unique to highly contagious delta strains, and recent declines in hospitalization follow a similar pattern. The number of COVID inpatients has declined over the last 12 days. This is the longest period of hospitalizations that have continued to decline since the pandemic began.

Delta hospitalization peaked on September 1 with 2,890 patients. Since then, that number has fallen by more than 1,200, or 42%.

On the other hand, fewer people across the state test positive. The total number of new weekly cases reported by APDH decreased for the fourth straight week. The state reported less than 20,000 new virus cases this week for the first time since late July.

And among those who took the test, the smaller share is positive on the test. The state’s positive rate for the new COVID test dropped to 14.7% on Friday. This is the first time that numbers have fallen below 15% since July 19.

Hospitalizations, cases, and positive rates continue to decline, but the number of deaths reported by ADPH has skyrocketed this week. ADPH reported nearly 900 deaths in the week leading up to September 24th. This is almost double the previous week and is the highest weekly death toll since early February.

The seven-day average of newly reported deaths exceeded 100 per day for the first time since February this week. After 135 deaths per day were reported on Thursday, it settled to 125 per day on Friday.

The state has reported at least 100 deaths in six of the last eight days. It was the only day that wasn’t a weekend, and few deaths were reported.

It takes an average of two weeks, and in some cases even longer, for death to be reported by ADPH. This means that the currently reported deaths are likely to have occurred earlier. It’s unclear exactly when these deaths occurred, but what’s revealed daily is how big the difference in tolls in Alabama is.

This surge in reported deaths could continue in the coming weeks, with more deaths reported in the northern part of the state. The Alabama delta wave began south of the Gulf. These areas were hit hard early on before the surge spread north... Many counties in southern Alabama still have the highest total and per capita deaths from the Delta.

Since July 1, just before the delta occurred, no county has seen as many COVID deaths as mobile, with 386 reportedly dead in less than three months.

When it comes to managing the population, the victims of South Alabama are even more apparent. Since July 1, at least 10 COVID deaths per 10,000 people have been seen in eight counties, all in the southern half of the state. Conecuh County was the hardest hit, killing 13.8 per 10,000 people during that time. Genova County, on the Florida border, was slightly behind with 13.1 deaths per 10,000 inhabitants.

But now, deaths are beginning to be reported in the northern part of the state. Mobile County reported the most new deaths of 52 this week, while Madison County, home of Huntsville in northern Alabama, was second with 51 new deaths.

