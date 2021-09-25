The flu has basically disappeared last season.Michigan doctors warn that this may not be the case this season

It seems that all attention is being paid to the coronavirus pandemic and the COVID-19 vaccine, but doctors say influenza vaccination is important as the summer falls and children return to direct learning. increase.

Dr. Russell Lampen, an infectious disease expert at Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health, saw fewer cases of infectious respiratory disease last year. This is a fun by-product of extensive masking, social distance and distance learning.

“My concern is that the incidence of influenza will rise again. Influenza was low last year but never disappeared. And like all viruses, look for opportunities to get infected and get infected. I’m looking for an easy-to-use individual, “Ramppen said in a phone call with reporters earlier this month.

He said it is important to note that on average about 25,000 to 35,000 deaths in the United States each year are due to the flu.

Michigan’s healthcare system suffers from staffing and influx of patients, Currently overloaded.. Some of this is related to pandemics.

“And if anything can be done to prevent these deaths and hospitalizations, it will be important,” Ramppen said.

During the 2020-2021 season, from July to June 2020, influenza immunity increased among adults in Michigan. By June, about 3.4 million doses had been administered. That’s about 34% of the population. The goal was about 4.3 million doses.

Between 2019 and 2020, a year ago, about 32% of the population was vaccinated against influenza caused by a virus that infects the nose, throat, and lungs, according to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Welfare.

last year, The state has launched the “Facing the Flu Together” campaign Encourage influenza vaccines, prevent illness, and protect the resources needed to fight COVID-19.

The numbers were high in all age groups except one. The proportion of children aged 5-12 years vaccinated in the 2019-2020 season was 29.4%, slightly higher than the 29.3% vaccinated last season.

A particularly vulnerable group, people aged 65 and over, was vaccinated at the highest rate, about 60%. The percentage of people aged 18 to 24 was the lowest, about 20%.

Throughout the last season of influenza, the disease has decreased. At the peak of the 2019-2020 season, about 4.2% of patients visiting our hospital had flu-like illness. During the same period last season, that percentage was well below 1%. The baseline is 1.9%. Influenza activity usually peaks from December to February.

Overall, there were 14,388 patient visits reported to have influenza-like illness during the 2019-2020 influenza season. In the 2020-2021 season, there were 2,391 people. However, due to the pandemic, few reports were submitted during the last flu season. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, many outpatients did not see patients with flu-like symptoms and therefore refused to participate in the flu monitoring program last season. (Data from sampling of providers volunteering to participate in about half of Michigan’s counties is not representative of the entire state.)

As part of an October-April surveillance project involving the counties of Clinton, Eaton, Genecy, Ingham, and Washtenaw, there were 10 flu-related hospitalizations and no child deaths last season.

During the season starting in 2019, there were 948 hospitalizations and 6 MDHHS confirmed child deaths.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the decline in herd immunity due to lack of influenza virus activity after March 2020 can be severe during the early influenza season.

2021 is expected to be the flu season as the universal masking protocol is gone. Kelly Ott, a spokeswoman for the LMAS Department of Health, serves four counties on the Upper Peninsula. People have generally returned to normal since the state lifted health orders limiting certain activities and the COVID-19 vaccine became widely available. Many have accepted the vaccine. Others remain in a bad mood.

“I’m worried that many people will not be vaccinated against the flu this year just because they have a flu and COVID relationship and think they are the same. And they are completely It’s not a different virus, “Otto said.

She pointed out a much higher death toll. Nearly 21,000 people have died of COVID-19 in Michigan since the pandemic began, and cases of coronavirus are increasing in Michigan and across the country.

People should not wait for an increase in influenza infection to get a flu shot. Ideally, people over 6 months should be immunized by the end of October, according to the CDC. The oldest and youngest populations are at greatest risk.

The timing of the flu vaccine may be consistent with Pfizer’s expected approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years, doctors said.

There was some debate about the waiting week between the COVID-19 vaccine and other immunizations, but this is no longer recommended, said Dr. Alanna Nzoma, Michigan Medical Pediatrician at Brighton Clinic, hosted by Health. The system mentioned in a recent live Q & A session.

“If your child can get the vaccine as soon as possible, I recommend it,” she said.

She said the COVID and flu vaccines can be safely administered at the same time. This also applies to adults, doctors said.

Interestingly, Maryland-based vaccine developer Novavax is studying a combination vaccine for influenza COVID-19 and is a pediatric infectious disease expert at CS Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor. Dr. Elizabeth Lloyd said.

According to the CDC, the flu vaccine can prevent illness and flu-related doctors from seeing you. Reduces the severity of illness in vaccinated individuals who are still infected. Reduces the risk of flu-related hospitalization. The incidence of heart events in people with heart disease is low. Protects pregnant women. Reduces the chance of death from influenza in children.

People can be vaccinated against the flu at most major pharmacies, health providers and health departments such as Walgreens and Rite Aid. Most health insurance covers influenza vaccination.

