Main CDC reports 603 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Maine on Saturday reported 603 cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths, and the US CDC approved millions of American booster shots nationwide, averaging cases. Has steadily increased. Thursday’s Federal CDC Recommended booster for people over 65, And those with high-risk health problems. A committee of experts advising the CDC voted against booster shots of people between the ages of 14 and 64 and those working in the medical field. However, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky disagreed with that final decision and included medical workers and people working in high-risk facilities such as prisons in the CDC’s final booster recommendations. Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Maine increased to 83,909 on Saturday. Of these, 60,042 have been confirmed by testing and 23,867 are considered possible cases of COVID-19. New data increased the 7-day average for new cases to 468.6 and the 14-day average to 477.1. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 113 people have died of COVID-19 in Maine. No information was available from the main CDC about those who were reported dead on Saturday. This week’s US CDC booster shot approval is for Pfizer vaccines only. Federal health officials have not yet considered boosters for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and are also considering whether it makes sense to give Pfizer booster shots to those who receive one of these other vaccines. not. Healthcare providers around Maine Already scheduled a booster on Friday.. Six months have passed since Pfizer’s second shot to receive the third shot. You must be 65 years of age or older, have a high risk of underlying illness, or work or live in a facility (medical facility, homeless shelter, prison) that is at high risk of exposure to COVID-19. For more information on appointments and qualifications, please visit https://www.maine.gov/covid19/vaccines. By Saturday morning, Maine had given 868,047 people the final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of the population aged 12 and over who are currently vaccinated, 73.30 percent are fully vaccinated. As of Friday, Maine recorded 2,693 “breakthrough” cases that occurred when a fully vaccinated person was infected with COVID-19. Unvaccinated people are still the majority of cases, and if they get sick, they are much more likely to have more serious cases. By comparison, there have been a total of 50,658 cases since the COVID-19 vaccine became available to Mainers. As of Saturday, by county, Androscoggin had 9,488 cases, Aroostook had 3,160 cases, Cumberland had 19,827 cases, Franklin had 1,759 cases, Hancock had 2,106 cases, Kennebeck had 8,118 cases, Knox had 1,576 cases, and Lincoln had 1,504 cases. There were 4,289 and 9,980 coronavirus outbreaks in Oxford. Penobscot, Piscataquis 1,033, Sagadahoc 1,690, Somerset 3,340, Wald 2,008, Washington 1,307, York 16,004. By age, 20.5% of patients were under 20 years old, 18.1% were in their 20s, 15.3% were in their 30s, 13.1% were in their 40s, 13.8% were in their 50s, 9.9% were in their 60s, and 5.3% were in their 70s. 4.1% were over 80 years old. According to Johns Hopkins University, there were 231.2 million known cases of COVID-19 and 4.73 million deaths worldwide on Saturday. There were 42.8 million cases in the United States, and more than 687,000 died. This story will be updated. ” Previous Portland may turn down bayside volume as noise complaints increase

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2021/09/25/maine-cdc-reports-603-covid-19-cases-4-deaths/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos