Little: Vaccine Obligation Is Not a Solution





Governor Brad Little released a commentary on Friday stating that he would oppose President Joe Biden’s mandate for vaccination. He said the president’s plan was “punishing American companies for his vaccine mission is not the answer. It’s an unprecedented government overkill. Let companies make decisions about managing their employees. Should be left to. “ Earlier this month, Biden instructed the Ministry of Labor to require companies with more than 100 employees to ensure that their workers were vaccinated or tested once a week. “Americans are deeply divided about COVID-19 and its reaction,” Little wrote. “Public health has become political, there is no doubt about it.” But he said the hospital was crowded with COVID-19 patients, pushing the limits of personnel and resources, and even exceeding them. Kootenai Health continued to operate with critical standard treatments, transforming the resource center into a 22-bed COVID-19 unit. There were 114 coronavirus patients on Friday, 43 in need of critical care. According to Little, Idaho has expanded access to monoclonal antibody therapy, mobilized national guards, deployed a military medical response team in northern Idaho, and added hundreds of medical and administrative personnel to the hospital. .. “All these actions helped, but the end of the pandemic can only come if more people choose to get the vaccine,” he writes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that 182.6 million people, 55% of the US population, have been fully vaccinated. In Kootenai County, 67,567 people over the age of 12 and 47% of the population in that age group have been vaccinated at least once. In the Panhandle Health District, 88,268 (42%) people over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated. The virus continues to attack older people more strongly. In Idaho, 90% of COVID-19-related deaths were people over the age of 60. In Idaho, 188 people under the age of 50 have died from the virus. According to the state’s website, people under the age of 18 in Idaho have not died from the coronavirus. Despite low local vaccination rates, Little said he opposed Biden’s vaccination obligations. “Aida Juan doesn’t like being bullied by federal obedience,” Little wrote. “Bidden, which threatens Americans for compliance, is damaging an already divided country. He has fostered resentment and distrust of the healing government for generations. His actions have been Currently or in the long run, it is simply not good for our country. “ He said he resisted the introduction of mask mandates and vaccine mandates throughout the state. “COVID-19 mandates from high-level governments do not work to change behavior where people have intensely independent values. Idaho relies on these more local approaches. . Decision consistent with the law. “ “Here in Idaho, we have been working to build confidence in vaccines by sharing a message about the safety and efficacy of vaccines,” he writes.

