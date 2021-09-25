The virus found in Lao bats is the closest known relative to SARS-CoV-2.





Researcher discovered coronavirus According to news reports, it lurks in a Laotian bat that appears to be the closest known relative to the previously discovered virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2. In a new study, researchers from the Pasteur Institute in France and the University of Laos captured 645 bats from a limestone cave in northern Laos and screened for viruses associated with SARS-CoV-2. They found three viruses (named BANAL-52, BANAL-103, and BANAL-236) that infected horseshoe-shaped bats and shared more than 95% of the entire genome with SARS-CoV-2. One of the viruses, BANAL-52, was 96.8% identical to SARS-CoV-2. Nature news .. Therefore, BANAL-52 is genetically more similar to SARS-CoV-2 than other known viruses. Previously, the closest known one associated with SARS-CoV-2 was RaTG13. It was discovered in a horseshoe-shaped bat in 2013 and shares 96.1% of its genome with SARS-CoV-2. Related: Seven facts about the origin of the new coronavirus In addition, all three newly discovered viruses are more similar to SARS-CoV-2 in important parts of the genome (called the receptor binding domain (RBD)) than other known viruses. virus .. RBD is part of the virus and allows it to bind to host cells. With SARS-CoV-2, RBD binds to a receptor known as ACE2 on human cells, and the virus uses this receptor as a gateway to the cell. Importantly, a new study found that BANAL-52, BANAL-103, and BANAL-236 bind to ACE2 and can be used to invade human cells. So far, other candidates proposed as ancestors of SARS-CoV-2 found in bats, including RaTG13, have failed to do this, the researchers said. They said the three viruses could bind to ACE2 as well as the early strains of SARS-CoV-2 found in Wuhan. Survey results posted on the preprint server Research Square Add to that proof on September 17th SARS-CoV-2 was of natural origin , Instead of escaping from the lab. The results “show that sequences very close to the sequences of the early strains of SARS-CoV-2 exist in nature,” the researchers wrote in the treatise, but have not yet been peer-reviewed. .. “The receptor-binding domain of SARS-CoV-2 looked abnormal when it was first discovered because there were so few viruses to compare,” said an evolutionary biologist at the University of Sydney, who was not involved in the study. Edward Holmes said. , Said Bloomberg .. “Now we’re sampling more from nature, so we’re starting to find these closely related bits of the sequence,” Holmes said. The authors state that their findings support the hypothesis that SARS-CoV-2 resulted from the recombination of viral sequences present in horseshoe-shaped bats. Nevertheless, the newly discovered virus is closely related to SARS-CoV-2, but all three viruses are found in SARS-CoV-2 and are known as “wind chimes cutting sites” that help the virus invade. Lacking the array to be. According to Nature News, to cells. This means that further research is needed to show when and how the furin site was introduced in order to better understand the origin of SARS-CoV-2. Bloomberg reported that the findings are currently being considered for publication in the Nature Journal. Originally published in Live Science.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livescience.com/closest-bat-virus-found-to-sars-cov2-covid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos