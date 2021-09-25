Health
Ontario Approves Life Change Cystic Fibrosis Drug
Today, the Government of Ontario announced that it will provide compensation for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. Trikafuta Made by Vertex. The new drug is the newest and most effective treatment option for cystic fibrosis and is believed to be life-changing with cystic fibrosis Canada.
according to Cystic fibrosis canada, Trikafta can treat up to 90% of Canadians with cystic fibrosis. Triple combination precision medicine (Ivacaftor, Tezakaftor, Elexa Caftor). Trikafta not only treats symptoms, but also targets basic defects due to specific genetic mutations that cause CF.
Cystic fibrosis is a rare, progressive, hereditary disorder in which thick mucus builds up in the lungs, gastrointestinal tract, and other parts of the body. It causes persistent lung infections and leads to loss of lung function.
An estimated 1,500 Ontarians suffer from cystic fibrosis, and about 3,600 children born in Canada suffer. There is no current cure for cystic fibrosis. The annual cost of Trikafta is $ 300,000 per patient.
In addition to medicine Orcambi When KaridecoWith the addition of Trikafta, the first drug in its class to treat cystic fibrosis and currently funded through the Ontario Drug Benefits (ODB) program, patients will have more treatment options. Ontario patients over the age of 12 who do not meet lung function criteria can work with clinicians to apply for an Exceptional Access Program (EAP) to consider funding on a case-by-case basis. ..
Health Canada announced in June 2021 that the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH), Allows Health Canada’s Compliance Notice and CADTH Reimbursement Recommendations to be issued almost simultaneously, facilitating the review and recommendation process. Through the CADTH drug review process, we received a positive medical technology assessment. This process provides important insights from patients, clinicians, and professionals, ensures that drug funding recommendations are evidence-based, and considers clinical benefits and cost-effectiveness.
Pan-Canada Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) Accelerating the negotiation process to reach a mutual agreement with Trikafta’s Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Ontario has moved swiftly to begin financing.
“Trikafta is the only and greatest innovation in the history of cystic fibrosis and has the power to change the lives of thousands of Canadians,” he said. Kelly Glover, Cystic Fibrosis Canada, President and CEO. “The Ontario cystic fibrosis community has long struggled to get this drug. Access to tricafta means a longer and healthier life for many, and many It means the ability to plan a future that I was afraid of not being able to see. “
