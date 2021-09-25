San Diego Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease on October 9, 2021





“In my family tree, I see Alzheimer’s disease on every branch,” says Brian Cluster, recalling his previous generation who died of a horrific disease. “When I was a high school student, I first had a grandfather. My aunt and uncle suffered from this illness in the 70’s, and now my mother has it.” Brian Cluster and Mombev Boyett (Provided by Alzheimer’s Disease Association) A little over a year ago, Cluster decided that the fight against Alzheimer’s disease would be the focus of philanthropy for the rest of his life. Half a country away from his beloved mother, his conversations are now very short due to the difficulty of her communication. “My three daughters and an extended family have joined me to build a growing team for Walk to End Alzheimer’s disease this year,” he adds. “Our team is called’Nunc Coepi’,” he adds, referring to the Latin phrase that basically means “I’m starting now.” That is my theme. No matter how bad the day or how bad you feel, you need to get up and start a new day with a new perspective. “ The cluster is participating in this year’s San Diego Walk to End Alzheimer’s Disease on Saturday, October 9th. This year’s event will be held at NTC Park in Point Loma, a pedestrian neighborhood in San Diego County for those who want to walk their city socially away. Like in NTC Park, walk teams who want to join the neighborhood with friends and family raise flags and banners to let everyone know they need to overcome Alzheimer’s disease. community. “It’s all about investing in a dementia-free future,” says Cluster. “We are fighting for the first survivors of Alzheimer’s disease to be survivors of my children, even if they are not my generation.” On Walk Day, participants will celebrate those affected by Alzheimer’s disease at an inspirational Promise Garden Ceremony. This is a mission-focused experience that means our solidarity in the fight against illness. The color of the flowers in the Promise Garden represents the connection between people and Alzheimer’s disease. This is a personal reason to end the illness. Plans are underway to host the San Diego Walk directly, but the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remains a top priority. The San Diego Walk implements safety protocols that include physical distance, masks (if needed), contactless registration, hand disinfection stations, and more. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local guidelines are adhered to to ensure that walk events are safe for participants. You will be offered the option to join online and in your local neighborhood. Someone develops Alzheimer’s disease every 65 seconds in the country, and Alzheimer’s disease is the third leading cause of death in California. The funds raised at Walk to End Alzheimer’s will help people with dementia, their caregivers, and other communities by providing outreach, education, advocacy, and research. There is no registration fee to attend Walk to End Alzheimer’s on October 9th, but if you raise $ 100, you will receive a Walk T-shirt. Start your team at www.alz.org/walk or join the team. This year’s event chair is Genevive Lopez, Head of Digital Engagement at LunaDNA. To pre-register for this year’s walk, visit alz.org/walk.

