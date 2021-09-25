Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan. Covering “life-changing” cystic fibrosis drugs

The three states say they will begin to cover the cost of new drugs that experts describe as a “life-changing” treatment for cystic fibrosis.

Ontario, Alberta, and Saskatchewan announced on Friday that they would pay eligible patients to offer Trikafta, which costs about $ 300,000 a year at a fixed price, under a publicly funded drug program.

The news arrives a week after the Pan-Canada Pharmaceutical Alliance, which negotiates drug prices on behalf of states and territories, has reached an agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals on the costs and terms to cover Tricafta.

Although the states listing the drug have not specified eligibility criteria, the Canadian Department of Health has issued a draft recommendation to limit treatment to patients with less than 90% lung function.

Cystic Fibrosis Canada’s chief scientific officer calls Trikafta “the greatest innovation in the treatment of cystic fibrosis,” and studies suggest that the drug may be effective in 90% of patients. Said.

Dr. John Warenberg says triple therapy can have significant health benefits because it targets defective proteins that cause the buildup of mucus that clogs the lungs and digestive system.

“It’s a different drug that most people with cystic fibrosis have had access to in the past because of its mechanism of action,” Warenberg said. “We have been treating the symptoms of this disease for decades, and we are doing it well, but this is a drug that goes in and fixes the basic deficiencies.”

Health Canada approved Trikafta in June for patients 12 years and older after a long-term campaign to make the drug available in Canada.

Warenberg believes that public pressure has helped Trikafta orbit through Canada’s complex drug pricing system.

“I think we will lay the foundation for this kind and set a precedent for all other states … try to follow it as soon as possible.”

Cystic Fibrosis Canada estimates that approximately 4,300 Canadians have the disease.