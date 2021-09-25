Researcher who developed the mRNA technology behind the Covid vaccine won the “American Nobel Prize”





Two US researchers who developed the underlying technology for both the Moderna vaccine and the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine received the prestigious Medical Award known as the “American Nobel” on Friday. Dr. Drew Weissman and Katalin Karikó of the University of Pennsylvania share the 2021 Lasker Clinical Medical Research Award for the development of messenger RNA technology. The Lasker Foundation said. “This breakthrough has enabled the rapid development of a highly effective Covid-19 vaccine. In addition to providing tools to quell catastrophic pandemics, this innovation varies. We are driving progress towards the treatment and prevention of various illnesses, “the Foundation provides. The awards since 1945 have been stated in a statement. Their technology is licensed to both BioNTech, which manufactures vaccines in partnership with Pfizer, and Moderna, whose vaccines were partially developed with US federal research funding. “The global impact and perception of Weissman and Kariko’s research on the work of Weissman and Kariko has its roots in years of research at the University of Pennsylvania on mRNA as a potential remedy,” the University of Pennsylvania said in a statement. .. “Their groundbreaking study, published in 2005, found that their concept of bringing new hope to areas plagued by skepticism and fraudulent start could be real. : The mRNA may be altered and then effectively delivered into the body to initiate protective immunity, causing cells to temporarily produce proteins that function as therapeutic compounds or to stimulate the body’s immune system. The method of turning a factory into one that can attack specific pathogens also minimizes harmful inflammatory reactions. “ According to the Foundation, using RNA is a safe way to make a vaccine. “Unlike DNA, mRNA cannot be integrated into chromosomes to interfere with resident genes or cause havoc of other mutations, so it does not threaten the integrity of the recipient cell’s genome. Let’s do it. “ This technology allows laboratories to produce vaccines very quickly (must be faster than older technologies). It also helped Pfizer and Moderna begin vaccine production on the day the new coronavirus was sequenced in January 2020. Karikó and Weissman split $ 250,000. “Sometimes I asked questions and experimented. Of course, instead of answering, I had 100 more questions. It was a lot of fun. It’s a pleasure to be a scientist,” Kariko said. statement. Former Lasker Award winners include Jonas Salk, who developed the polio vaccine, Dr. William Fauci, a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, who helped eradicate smallpox, and the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Includes Dr. Anthony Fauci. National Institute of Infectious Diseases. Dozens of Lascar winners have won the Nobel Prize. Dr. David Baltimore, a Nobel Prize-winning researcher at the California Institute of Technology, also won the Lasker on Friday for helping discover the reverse transcriptase that some viruses use to copy genetic material. .. Ballitmore, founder of MIT’s Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Sciences, is one of the world’s leading HIV / AIDS researchers. He received the Lasker Koshland Award for his special achievements in medicine. The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., Warner Media Company. all rights reserved.

