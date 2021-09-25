New Jersey reports 2,200 COVID cases and 17 deaths as hospitalizations continue to decline

New Jersey reported an additional 2,200 confirmed on Saturday COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) Cases and 17 more deaths were confirmed as hospitalizations continued to decline and infection rates declined slightly.

According to the Ministry of Health dashboard, 27,323 people have been confirmed dead from the virus in the state over 17 months, 24,550 have been confirmed, and 2,773 are believed to be possible. Deaths, which may be revised weekly, increased by 7 deaths on Monday.

The transmission rate across New Jersey was 1.04 on Saturday after staying at 1.05 for two days. If the number of transmissions exceeds 1, it indicates that multiple additional cases are occurring for each new case, indicating that the state outbreak is expanding.

According to state data, 1,068 people were hospitalized as of Friday night. It is reduced by 40 patients the night before. This number has also leveled off in the past month.122 patients were discharged in 24 hours until Friday night..

Of those who were hospitalized 236 In the intensive care unit (13 less than the night before), there were 129 ventilators (3 less).

Here, the delta variant continues to dominate the case. There were almost all sample cases in the 4 weeks until September 4th.. In the last week of the span, 100% of the sampled tests showed delta variants.

State school district reported A total of 102 outbreaks in 23 schools, According to the state dashboard. Outbreaks in school are defined as three or more cases that are determined by contact tracing to be transmitted between staff or students while in school.

The positive rate of the test performed on Monday, the latest available day, was 4.37%. Weekend positive rates tend to be higher with fewer tests performed.

Over 5.8 million people living, working or studying in New Jersey have been fully vaccinated as of Saturday. More than 6.37 million people have taken at least one dose.

For those over 65 years old or residents of long-term care facilities Became the target of Pfizer COVID booster shots, With people aged 50-64 Fundamental medical condition..The Ministry of Health said late Friday that qualified people could sign up and get them right away. shot, later Centers for Disease Control and Prevention I recommended it.

The Ministry of Health said the shots are only available to people who have received a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. 6 months ago And those who fall into a particular category.

All 21 counties in New Jersey “High” rate of coronavirus infection, According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends that all 21 counties wear masks in public indoors, regardless of state immunization rates.

In new jersey The second highest number of deaths from coronavirus per capita In the United States, the state has long been at the top of the list of per capita COVID-19 deaths, but has recently been stopped by Mississippi.

According to the state, at least 8,528 deaths from COVID-19 occur among residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. State data..

Currently, there are active outbreaks at 153 facilities, with 660 outbreaks for residents and 526 outbreaks for staff.

Of the more than 15.3 million PCR tests performed since the first case was announced on March 4, 2020, a total of 9.2 million confirmed cases totaled 996,378. The state also reported 149,711 positive antigen tests. Possible cases.

As of Saturday, more than 231.2 million positive COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide. Johns Hopkins University, The virus has killed more than 4.73 million people. The United States reports more cases (more than 42.8 million) and deaths (more than 687,000) than any other country.

More than 6 billion vaccines have been administered worldwide.

