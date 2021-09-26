Army medic helping fight Covid in a Northern Ireland hospital

Approximately 100 medics have been drafted to relieve pressure caused by a pandemic in a busy hospital in Northern Ireland.

According to Ministry of Health statistics, Covid-19 in the area killed 40 people from a week to Friday.

Healthcare workers are expected to support Belfast Municipal Hospital and Ulster Hospital in Dundonald, and a third hospital may also be assisted by professional combat medical technicians.

Health Minister Robin Swan said he welcomed previously used military aid to “relieve pressure on current hospitals.”

But Sinn Féin’s health spokesman Colm Gildernew said the minister could do much more.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said Northern Ireland is “in the midst of an unprecedented crisis facing the health and social care sector.”

The total number of Covid-19 deaths recorded by the Ministry of Health authorities is 2,533.

As of yesterday 373 Covid-19 patients occupied beds throughout the Northern Ireland hospital, and 17 of 105 had access to the intensive care unit.

There were 31 Covid-19 patients in the ICU, 23 were ventilated, and 94 out of 483 care centers identified Covid-19 cases.

Guildernew wants to see more cross-border cooperation with the Republic’s health authorities.

“In a meeting with the minister, I called on him to consider using a memorandum between the two departments across the island,” he said.

“Cross-border medical care is nothing new. We’ve been doing this for decades. It’s more we need to do as the medical crisis worsens. Nothing goes off the table. ..

“The health and well-being of our population needs to be the only motivation at this time.”

Gildernew, chair of Staumont’s Health Commission, said the crisis in the health and social sector preceded Covid-19, “although exacerbated by the pandemic.”

“For example, hospitals today have fewer beds than in 2009. In the north, about 1,600 beds are lost,” he says.

“Austerity cuts have severely impacted the ability of medical services to tackle pandemics and provide other important services.”

Last month, 1,800 nurses were vacant, including 1,471 registered general nurses, 38 learning disability roles, 168 mental health jobs, 67 pediatrics, and 79 district roles. It was revealed.

Gildernew urged Swan to put together a health summit “as soon as possible so that the myriad challenges that endanger the healthcare system can be understood by everyone and begin to be addressed appropriately.”

“This request is unresolved, but I hope the minister will respond soon,” he added.

Dr. Michael McKenna, a general practitioner in West Belfast, said he was concerned about pressure on medical services in Northern Ireland.

“From a primary care perspective, I’m busier than ever. Since this time last year, the number of people contacting us has increased between 20pc and 25pc,” he said.

“They aren’t concerned about Covid-19, but about mental health issues, access to hospital services and appointments. They are also calling for social and housing issues.”

Dr. McKenna said the increase in “viral diseases” is also affecting services.

“There are things that haven’t been seen for a long time, such as viral illnesses that arise from woodwork, so people are more likely to call you if there is a possibility of Covid-19.” He said. ..

The GP said the general public “expected” that medical services would function properly, but “this is far beyond what they can actually provide.”

“At some point, we’ll need a serious conversation about what the medical services here can do for you,” he said.

Separately, 59 Covid-19-related deaths occurred between last week and Friday, according to statistics from the Northern Ireland Institute for Statistical Research (NISRA), which is part of the Ministry of Finance.

They also show that so far, 2,300 Covid deaths have occurred in hospitals, 827 in long-term care facilities, 14 in hospice, and 253 in homes and elsewhere.