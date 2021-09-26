Health
Army medic helping fight Covid in a Northern Ireland hospital
Approximately 100 medics have been drafted to relieve pressure caused by a pandemic in a busy hospital in Northern Ireland.
According to Ministry of Health statistics, Covid-19 in the area killed 40 people from a week to Friday.
Healthcare workers are expected to support Belfast Municipal Hospital and Ulster Hospital in Dundonald, and a third hospital may also be assisted by professional combat medical technicians.
Health Minister Robin Swan said he welcomed previously used military aid to “relieve pressure on current hospitals.”
But Sinn Féin’s health spokesman Colm Gildernew said the minister could do much more.
Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said Northern Ireland is “in the midst of an unprecedented crisis facing the health and social care sector.”
The total number of Covid-19 deaths recorded by the Ministry of Health authorities is 2,533.
As of yesterday 373 Covid-19 patients occupied beds throughout the Northern Ireland hospital, and 17 of 105 had access to the intensive care unit.
There were 31 Covid-19 patients in the ICU, 23 were ventilated, and 94 out of 483 care centers identified Covid-19 cases.
Guildernew wants to see more cross-border cooperation with the Republic’s health authorities.
“In a meeting with the minister, I called on him to consider using a memorandum between the two departments across the island,” he said.
“Cross-border medical care is nothing new. We’ve been doing this for decades. It’s more we need to do as the medical crisis worsens. Nothing goes off the table. ..
“The health and well-being of our population needs to be the only motivation at this time.”
Gildernew, chair of Staumont’s Health Commission, said the crisis in the health and social sector preceded Covid-19, “although exacerbated by the pandemic.”
“For example, hospitals today have fewer beds than in 2009. In the north, about 1,600 beds are lost,” he says.
“Austerity cuts have severely impacted the ability of medical services to tackle pandemics and provide other important services.”
Last month, 1,800 nurses were vacant, including 1,471 registered general nurses, 38 learning disability roles, 168 mental health jobs, 67 pediatrics, and 79 district roles. It was revealed.
Gildernew urged Swan to put together a health summit “as soon as possible so that the myriad challenges that endanger the healthcare system can be understood by everyone and begin to be addressed appropriately.”
“This request is unresolved, but I hope the minister will respond soon,” he added.
Dr. Michael McKenna, a general practitioner in West Belfast, said he was concerned about pressure on medical services in Northern Ireland.
“From a primary care perspective, I’m busier than ever. Since this time last year, the number of people contacting us has increased between 20pc and 25pc,” he said.
“They aren’t concerned about Covid-19, but about mental health issues, access to hospital services and appointments. They are also calling for social and housing issues.”
Dr. McKenna said the increase in “viral diseases” is also affecting services.
“There are things that haven’t been seen for a long time, such as viral illnesses that arise from woodwork, so people are more likely to call you if there is a possibility of Covid-19.” He said. ..
The GP said the general public “expected” that medical services would function properly, but “this is far beyond what they can actually provide.”
“At some point, we’ll need a serious conversation about what the medical services here can do for you,” he said.
Separately, 59 Covid-19-related deaths occurred between last week and Friday, according to statistics from the Northern Ireland Institute for Statistical Research (NISRA), which is part of the Ministry of Finance.
They also show that so far, 2,300 Covid deaths have occurred in hospitals, 827 in long-term care facilities, 14 in hospice, and 253 in homes and elsewhere.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.ie/irish-news/health/army-medics-to-help-battle-covid-in-northern-ireland-hospitals-40888580.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]