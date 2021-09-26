



Medical professionals are worried about the outbreak of “cold” flu and COVID-19.

Shoreline, WA — When autumn comes, healthcare professionals, alongside COVID-19, are urging people to get a flu shot. On Saturday, QFC hosted a pop-up clinic on the shoreline to provide both influenza vaccination and COVID-19 vaccination and booster vaccination. For months, were the questions at most vaccine clinics usually Pfizer, Modana, or Johnson & Johnson? Was this Saturday at the Shoreline Clinic a flu shot, a COVID-19 vaccine, or both? “I got the flu on my left and my COVID [vaccine] I haven’t been vaccinated against the flu yet, so in my rights, “said John Grimm. John Grimm took a double shot, he works in the healthcare field with a patient who has cancer. “I feel it’s important to get vaccinated to protect myself and my patients. Probably more of my patients than I do,” Grimm said. Grimm wasn’t the only one to come to the clinic for Pfizer boosters. Just one day after they expanded their use of booster shots, Thomas Griggs says he came when he realized he was now qualified. “I believe in science. I want to protect my family and the general public. I’m not too worried about myself. I want to make sure that the other people I care about are safe. “Griggs said. Griggs will consider getting a flu shot, and pharmacists say they are encouraging people to take immediate action. They are concerned that the flu season will be worse than last year and will tighten the already tense healthcare system. “We want to avoid that“ eccentric ”situation where healthcare providers are trying to deal with cases of COVID as well as cases of influenza,” said pharmacy manager Yushi Li. For any shot you may need, the pharmacist suggests that people act immediately. With the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children on the horizon, these clinics could become even busier in the coming months. “By November, we could raise a five-year-old kid at Pfizer, but I think the pharmacy will continue to be pretty busy,” explains Li. They suggest that anyone who needs a copy of the vaccine record for boosters should visit MyIRmobile.com to get a printout.

