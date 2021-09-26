Irish Prime Minister shows jab on the way to overfive





Micheál Martin told Covid-19 that if Pfizer was advised to do so after stating that the jab was safe and highly effective in clinical trials, the state would give children aged 5 to 11 years. I signaled that I would move to get vaccinated.

The Irish Prime Minister said there was “no problem with the principle” of vaccination of children up to the age of five, but said he was bound by public health guidance. Vaccine dosage and risk.

Comments made at the end of Martin’s five-day trip to New York show that Pfizer-BioNTech has shown that its Covid vaccine is safe and highly effective for children aged 5 to 11 years. I came after reporting.

This could be rolled out in the United States to children in a cohort of that age later this year. Similar deployments in Ireland will first require approval from the European Medicines Agency, followed by consideration by the National Immunization Advisory Board (NIAC) and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tony Holohan. “I’m fine with that principle,” Martin said on Friday when asked about the possibility of vaccination of children up to the age of five in New York. “But public health is not a risk to children, but the benefits to children in terms of vaccination need to be weighed, so I am bound by public health guidance in that regard. “It will be a public health and clinical issue first assessed by the National Immunology Advisory Board and public health authorities, especially the Chief Health Officer.” Martin noted that an immunization program for Irish children against other illnesses already exists and praised the benefits of the vaccine in eradicating serious illnesses and illnesses. “Since we are vaccination of children in various other fields, from the perspective of human progress, vaccines have historically been very effective in combating so many viruses. I’m thinking, but I haven’t seen it yet. From a risk assessment perspective, “he said. During his trip to the United States, Martin met New York Governor Kathy Hokul, chaired a UN Security Council meeting, addressed the General Assembly, and met representatives of the Irish-American community. He frequently raised high immunization rates in Ireland — more than 90% of the population over the age of 16 was jabed — and said Americans were impressed with Ireland’s intake. “It puts us in a different context,” he said. “In many parts of the United States, it’s 50% in some states and even lower in others, and we need to be aware that the single-digit numbers in Africa are very low. In some countries it is 1pc, 2pc, 3pc. “There are times when we have to say that vaccines need to be used elsewhere. For example, all front-line healthcare professionals in underdeveloped areas should be prioritized and underdeveloped. In areas where it is not, the level of vaccination really needs to be raised. “ This week, HSE will begin notifying people who are considered at high risk from Covid-19, who have weakened immunity, to book a third dose of the vaccine. Vaccine expectations for primary school students come from new reports showing increased levels of Covid infection in groups aged 5-12 years in the first two weeks of this month. According to a report released by the Health Protection Surveillance Center (HPSC) last week, the prevalence of this age group was 266.3 per 100,000 during the week of August 29-September 4, compared to September 12-18. Week. This increase is related to the reopening of primary school. “When elementary schools reopened in September 2020 and February / March 2021, similar increases were observed in this age group, reflecting an increase in testing of mildly symptomatic and asymptomatic children. It may be, “the report said. In the week leading up to September 18, a total of 2,209 people in the 5-12 year old group were infected with Covid, accounting for almost a quarter of all cases. This is compared to 886 children aged 13-18 years who are vaccinated. New figures show that from the start of last year’s pandemic to September 18, 29,700 Irish children aged 5 to 12 were infected with Covid-19. During this period, elementary school children accounted for almost 8% of all cases. A total of 14,875 children under the age of 4 were infected with the virus during the same period.

