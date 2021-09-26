“We won’t help you get out of this pandemic,” says the CDC director because millions haven’t been vaccinated yet.

Three-quarters of eligible Americans receive at least one Covid-19 vaccine, and some Americans can receive additional boosts. However, the virus still poses a major threat to more than 70 million unvaccinated qualified people.

Three-quarters of eligible Americans receive at least one Covid-19 vaccine, and some Americans can receive additional boosts. However, the virus remains a major threat to more than 70 million unvaccinated qualified people.

“The most vulnerable are unvaccinated,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Friday.

Friday CDC approved Third shot of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine to an expanded group of Americans.

“Starting today, if six months have passed since the last dose of the Pfizer vaccine, you are eligible for booster immunization if you fall into one of the three high-risk groups,” US surgeon Dr. Bibekmercy said in a briefing. Said.

“Number one: You are over 65. Second: You have a high risk of serious illness in Covid, including obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, and chronic kidney disease. And third: You work or live in an environment that is at high risk of exposure to Covid. This includes health care workers, teachers, people living in shelters and prisons, and grocery store workers. Included, “says Mercy.

Booster has not yet been approved for the other two vaccines offered in the United States (from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson). Health officials are working to determine the next steps for those vaccinated with these vaccines.

“We are working with Moderna and J & J to get and process the data as soon as possible, with the goal of making booster recommendations to Moderna and J & J recipients in the coming weeks,” said the Food and Drug Administration. Says.

Warrensky acknowledged that the country needs to increase the number of initial vaccinations, even if more Americans are eligible for Pfizer boosters. Pandemic It subsides.

“I’d like to clarify, but I’m not going to help you get out of this pandemic,” she said on Friday.

The United States has fully vaccinated more than 55% of all residents as of Friday. CDC data Indicates that 75% of vaccinated individuals received at least one vaccination.

NS Recent CNN analysis Shows that the average mortality rate of Covid-19 in the 10 least vaccinated states was more than four times higher in the past week than in the 10 most vaccinated states.

The CDC Vaccine Advisor recommended making Pfizer booster shots available to people over the age of 65 and those at health risk. However, Warrensky worked in her guidance to explain the occupational exposure group.

“Some people really voted … our health workers, frontline workers, early vaccinated people, meetinghouse workers, correctional facilities, grocery workers really get vaccines. It’s worth it, “Wallensky told CNN Erin on Friday Burnett. “The question was not’yes’or’no’, but’wait now’,” she added.

In the end, the booster’s decision was about “providing access, not refraining from it,” and the need to protect society as a whole, Warensky said.

Pfizer booster ready

Boosters are already available, and CVS Health announced on Friday that nearly 6,000 of its locations have begun offering appointments for a third dose of Pfizer vaccine.

Those who choose to go to booster shots will be asked to “self-certify their eligibility” as outlined by public health authorities, CVS said. They must also be recipients of the first two doses of Pfizer.

In California, Los Angeles County also began showing evidence of vaccination and providing booster shots to residents confirming their eligibility on Friday, the county’s public health department said in a news release.

Many schools were closed due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

The headaches faced by school officials and parents were highlighted in a study published Friday on the impact of pandemics on face-to-face learning.

According to the report, a case of Covid-19 was detected, affecting the education and welfare of 933,000 students, and about 1,800 schools were closed between August 1st and September 17th. CDC research..

Nearly 60,000 teachers in 44 states were also affected by the closure, with the highest number of closures in the South, the study found.

Looking at data from 8,700 districts across the country, the CDC survey found that “the largest number of districts with complete distance learning (14) was in the West Census Area, followed by the South (11). Seven Midwest and two Northeastern regions provided complete distance learning. “

Studies show that schools in the South returned in early August rather than in other areas, which usually begin in late August or early September, so the timing of returning to school could be a factor in school closures.

Studies show that the Covid-19 outbreak closed 300 Tennessee schools, the most common in the United States, followed by Georgia, Kentucky, Texas, and South Carolina.

To mitigate the Covid-19 epidemic, the CDC recommends that school people wear masks and keep a physical distance from screen tests, even if they are vaccinated.

New York prepares for hospital staff shortage ahead of Monday’s vaccine deadline

New York is preparing for a potential shortage of workers ahead of Monday’s deadline for workers in hospitals and long-term care facilities. At least one inoculation of Covid-19 vaccine..

State Health Department Announcement of deadline in mid-August..

As of Wednesday, 84% of all hospital employees in the state have been fully vaccinated, with 81% of all adult care facility staff and 77% of all nursing home facility staff.

The percentage of people who received at least one dose was not immediately available.

On Saturday, New York Governor Kathy Hokul announced plans to address staff shortages due to deadlines. She said she was ready to sign an executive order that would allow medical professionals, recent graduates, and retired professionals licensed in other states or countries to practice in the state, as needed. rice field.

Other options, according to Hochul, include the placement of medically trained National Guards and the placement of disaster medicine support teams to assist with the federal government.