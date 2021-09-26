Do not count calories for weight loss, instead track your carbohydrate and processed food intake: Experts





According to experts, losing weight is all about a healthy diet and regular exercise. According to an opinion piece published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, obesity and related health problems are not only related to the number of calories people eat, but also to the way hormones direct the body to store fat. doing. Researchers at several top universities, including Harvard University, Weil Cornell Medicine, and Duke University, argue that mainstream nutritional advice misunderstands how people gain and lose weight based solely on calories, including insulin. Hormones also play an important role. Experts say high-carb diets increase obesity





The current thinking about weight gain and loss is based on how much energy is consumed in the form of calories from food. If a person eats more than he burns during the day, he gains weight. If they eat less than they burn, they will lose weight. This concept is called Calorie In, Calorie Out Theory (CICO). An alternative weight loss approach by researchers is the obese carbohydrate-insulin model, which suggests that hormone levels are involved in the way body fat is stored or burned. For example, a diet high in processed carbohydrates can cause blood sugar spikes and encourage the body to release insulin. Over time, high levels of insulin can make your body less sensitive to hormones, forcing you to release more insulin to keep your blood sugar stable. Theoretically, high levels of insulin help the body store more body fat in the absence of excess calories, destroy hunger clues, and create a vicious cycle of metabolic disruption. The obese carb-insulin model is not new and has been repeatedly proposed by supporters of low-carb diets and the ketogenic diet.

Some experts say processed foods are also a major factor. Calories are still involved in weight loss





Insulin is involved in fat accumulation, but no studies claim it is more important than caloric intake. Evidence suggests that processed foods and refined carbohydrates contribute to obesity. Other factors such as calorie density, the ratio of carbohydrates to other major nutrients such as fat and protein, and the food environment all affect how you lose weight.



