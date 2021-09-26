Covid: The next six months

Recent weeks have felt like the beginning of the end for some. Buses, trains, offices and other workplaces have been a little busier as something resembling normality eased quietly into the lives of many.

or others, this new pandemic phase represents an uneasy purgatory. They ask anxious questions. Should we brace? Will this apparent vaccine-fuelled hiatus last? Is it too early to let go?

Many experts tend to sit with this second cohort.

Caseloads have dipped as vaccination numbers rose through summer and early autumn, but while the number of reported infections remains relatively stable, epidemiologists and public health experts have some serious concerns for winter.

They fall just short of shouting stop, but maintain pleas for caution. They have issued ominous warnings of widespread infection among the unvaccinated, especially children.

Unknowns around long-term vaccine effectiveness and potential harm caused by unpredictable new variants provokes further unease. So, despite an old sense of the ordinary attempting to reintroduce itself, some experts do not think our old way of life will return fully in the coming months.

There are two factors that will determine where we are going to be in six months’ time, Trinity College immunologist Kingston Mills said.

“One is the national and global use of vaccines in all age groups, and two, the potential emergence of new virus variants and their spread within countries like Ireland,” he added.

Internationally, experts agree most people will either be vaccinated or infected before the pandemic ends.

At home and abroad, it is problematic that a large portion of society that is probably most mobile is unvaccinated and will remain so for months to come — children under 12d.

“Now the disease in terms of case numbers is being pushed down more and more into the younger population,” Prof Mills said.

Cases in children

In the two weeks up to last Thursday night, there were 18,056 cases. Under-12s accounted for 29pc of these (5,308). Two weeks earlier, they accounted for 22pc of 20,874 cases across the previous fortnight.

“You can see there are significant numbers of cases among younger kids. The argument is they get a mild dose, get over it quickly, and some may not even have symptoms – so why worry about it?” Prof Mills said.

“The counter-argument to that is a big UK study showed about 4pc of children get symptoms that persist for a month and 2pc get symptoms that persist for two months.

“They will be off school and their parents will be off work, so it has a huge impact on them, and if you are a parent of a young child this is a nightmare for you.”

This means many vaccinated parents will temporarily be back in an effective lockdown with their unvaccinated children while society is enjoying the freedoms we have come to appreciate in recent weeks. Preventing such a scenario depends on how quickly children can be vaccinated and how willing parents are to buy into a regime for under-12s.

Dublin City University (DCU) health systems professor Anthony Staines agrees vaccinating children is key to fully emerging from the pandemic, but he worries that widespread infection among young people is inevitable.

“We are dealing with a virus that is about as infectious as chickenpox,” he said.

“We know from previous experience that before we had vaccines, pretty much every child got chickenpox at some time or another, so you would expect pretty much every child would get Covid.

“They won’t all get it between now and Christmas, but they will all get it, and vaccination is our best shot at stopping that.”

There is a potential upswing of sorts in cases where children are infected, but a risky one, Prof Mills said.

“I have to be careful how I put this, but in a way, the good side of that is tens of thousands who will be infected will have immunity and they will also have immunity against the Delta variant, which is very important — probably better immunity than the vaccine because the vaccine is not designed to protect against the Delta variant, it is designed to protect against the original Wuhan strain.

“Getting infected is actually better immunity now than the vaccine, in my view, because when you are infected with Delta your immune response is against Delta. When you are vaccinated, you are protected against the Wuhan strain and it is trying to protect against Delta and struggling.”

Vaccinating children

In such cases where children are infected, the hope is they will only get a mild dose, but there is no control over how infected a person gets or the impact it has on them. It is difficult to imagine a parent satisfied with such risk, so it is hoped a majority will be able to consider vaccinating primary school children soon.

Currently, there is no shot available for under-12s, but Pfizer believes tests have shown its Covid-19 vaccine has gone well for children aged five to 11.

Trials with about 4,500 children aged six months to 12 years have taken place in the US, Finland, Poland and Spain. The trials saw children given two doses, which were a third of the size of those given to adults.

Pfizer and BioNTech said that one month after receiving their second dose, the children had antibody levels comparable with those seen among 16 to 25-year-olds in previous trials.

While the Food and Drug Administration in the US is said to be looking for more data around rare side-effects seen in older cohorts, officials are optimistic the vaccine will be approved for children aged five to 11 by the end of October.

The vaccine would then need approval from the European Medicines Agency before any possible roll-out here. Then it needs to be recommended by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC), public information and registration campaigns have to be rolled out and two doses need to be administered. It will be next year before vaccinating children has an impact.

Prof Staines said other protections should be enhanced in the meantime to protect children. The Independent Scientific Advisory Group (ISAG) he is a member of has campaigned for a zero-Covid policy and recently called for mask-wearing to be extended to under-12s. He also believes air filtration systems in schools would be more effective than CO2 monitors currently being rolled out.

Reducing transmission

Last week, a Hiqa review found the benefits of primary school children wearing face coverings were likely to be small. It said physical distancing, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, increased ventilation and, most importantly, not attending when a child has Covid-19 symptoms, reduce transmission. This advice has been accepted by Nphet, but Prof Staines does not buy into arguments against the use of facemasks.

“Kids are wearing masks in secondary schools but not in primary schools and that’s just stupid. I think the evidence is quite compelling in the other direction,” he said.

Outbreaks among children pose risks for adults in their communities in the coming months, regardless of their vaccine status.

Research published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases earlier this month shows vaccinations have been hugely effective, but small numbers of people have still been infected following an inoculation.

The study found “the odds of post-vaccination infection following the first dose were increased in frail, older adults and in those living in more deprived areas”. While they were less likely to suffer prolonged illness than unvaccinated patients, the report said its findings “might support caution around relaxing physical distancing and other personal protective measures in the post-vaccination era, particularly around frail older adults and individuals living in more deprived areas, even if these individuals are vaccinated”.

It is also likely to be a consideration for any strategies around booster vaccination campaigns.

Recent outbreaks

There is evidence of recent outbreaks among people abroad who were vaccinated early in the pandemic.

Israel surged ahead of other countries with its vaccine campaign last spring and returned to a normality not seen elsewhere before cases started to increase again in July. The highly-infectious Delta variant and waning immunity from vaccines were cited as factors, leading to the offer of a third dose.

There is also evidence here of vaccinated people reporting mild symptoms, said IMO president Dr Ina Kelly, a public health doctor.

“Many of the people getting sick who have been vaccinated are people who can’t mount an immune response, so that is who we really need to vaccinate,” she added.

“Prioritisation will be a key factor for a booster and there may not be a need to boost everybody.

“At this stage, most of us are probably carrying reasonable immunity, so we need to focus our attention on those who are most vulnerable if they do get it and those who are not likely to be able to protect themselves.”

Prof Mills said this is another factor why we must express caution.

He has studied the effectiveness of the various types of vaccines and believes those who received a Johnson and Johnson jab, or two AstraZeneca shots, will need to be considered for a top-up dose of a Pfizer or Moderna MRNA vaccine this winter.

“I have looked at the data from the comparative studies in huge detail and I can assure you there is a tenfold benefit of having an MRNA vaccine. That is why several countries have stopped using it [AstraZeneca] and Ireland isn’t going to use it any more. That is the best evidence you can get,” he said.

“South Africa gave it away, Germany stopped using it months ago, as did Austria. The US never licensed it and the scenario the UK is in at the moment is because of an over-reliance on the AstraZeneca vaccine initially.”

Health service considerations

While the experts unanimously agree there is a need to reduce the spread of Covid for everyone’s personal gain, they said the health service needs serious consideration.

It typically heads into an unmanageable flu season and trolley crisis each winter, something that gets more complex if Covid throws up any unknowns. This is just our second winter living with the virus.

There are also long-term consequences of a Covid surge in the coming months if hospitals become burdened, with vital screening put back further and operations cancelled as waiting lists grow.

“One of the reasons we had strict conditions in Ireland earlier in the crisis was because our health service cannot take almost any strain,” Dr Kelly said.

“We can’t take influenza strain, and Covid is much worse than that. We already have an under-strength health service, there are bed shortages, a lack of manpower, GPs who cannot hire locums to allow them to take a holiday.

“We have a terribly under-strength health system, and we put everything into Covid. The waiting lists are huge now and we are going to have to try to have the same level of concern for each other now as we had before so we don’t over-burden the system in a way that was avoidable.

“That means practising social distancing, taking precautions if we have symptoms and being sensible between now and Christmas about how we interact. It is not all doom and gloom, but we need to face up to the fact there are challenges.”

Preventing Covid-19 spreading in our communities will also help the country get a handle on other problems created by the pandemic.

Dr Kelly fears the imposition of public health measures and restrictions will have underscored mental health issues people may only start presenting with now. She and Prof Staines also feel public health resources need to be enhanced to cope with the challenges of the next few months.

Health surveillance

This jars with plans to scale down routine contact tracing and health surveillance work in the coming weeks. However, officials are confident caseloads will remain stable despite a decision last week to allow close contacts not showing symptoms to attend school.

“Public health needs to be beefed up,” Prof Staines said. “Contact tracing works to reduce infection.

“There is evidence going back over a century that this works, but we are not doing it properly since the beginning of the pandemic. We have paid a high price for that.

“Public transport is going to get very crowded and there are many people who can’t work from home, so if you can work from home and you do so, you are leaving a space on the bus, train or whatever it is for somebody who needs to travel for work.

“We need to be sensible. If you are going somewhere and it is going to be crowded and stuffy, don’t go.”

Ireland also needs to take a global responsibility.

Dr Kelly said we must remain aware of other countries with slower vaccine uptake and roll-outs. She said we must consider supporting them. Prof Staines suggests spending up to €500m on doses for other countries.

“We will benefit in the long term,” he said. “It is the humanitarian thing to do. People are dying, but also it kills the infection if other countries are supported with vaccines.”

He fears a greater sense of the impact of other pandemic-related problems will only emerge in the coming months.

“They seem to be significant, and my bet would be, in terms of disease burden, long Covid is the main thing that is going to start to emerge now in the coming months.”