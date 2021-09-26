Health
Early detection of prostate cancer saves men’s lives
As a retired health care manager who has worked in this area for 45 years, Anthony Pollack often sees the value of regular health care and how early detection is important to ensure the best possible results. I know.
Regular health checkups, blood tests, EKGs, colonoscopy, etc. — Royal Palm Beach residents believe in all of them.
And during the National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month in September, he is particularly keen on encouraging men of all ages to be aware of their prostate health.
“I had a history of prostate cancer in my family. Both my father and brother were diagnosed in their 70s,” Pollack said.
Therefore, a resident of Royal Palm Beach and his Wellington urologist, Dr. Diego Rubinowich, performed a PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) blood test twice a year to monitor Pollack’s score. (The general rule of thumb is that the lower the score, the better.)
Gradually, Pollack’s score got higher and higher, reaching close to 4.0. This is considered to be a concern. In December 2019, he continued the unfortunate tradition of his family. A biopsy revealed that he had prostate cancer.
“Honestly, I’ve resigned to the fact that I’ll probably get it,” Pollack said.
He underwent an immediate bone scintigraphy to make sure the cancer hadn’t spread — “we didn’t waste time” — and then began discussing treatment options with Rubinowicz.
Pollack said he was initially considering prostatectomy and radiation therapy, which his brother did, but after getting a second opinion, he chose intensity-modulated radiation therapy.
“I gave 45 treatments in 45 days,” he recalled.
Within just a few months, Pollack’s prostate-specific antigens were “nearly zero and few.”
“I still check my PSA level every 6 months,” he said. “I feel very lucky. I don’t want to say I’ve beaten it, but I’m not thinking about it every day anymore,” he said.
Undoubtedly, early detection put Pollack in the best position to make informed decisions about his treatment.
Understanding Prostate Cancer
As men grow older, they are more likely to develop prostate cancer, whether they have a family history or not.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in eight men will develop prostate cancer for life.
There are no signs of warning in the vast number of men who develop prostate cancer.
“Approximately 70% of prostate cancer patients are asymptomatic,” said Rubinowicz. “Occasionally, patients have urinary problems (frequency, pain, blood, etc.), but they are usually associated with BPH (benign prostatic hyperplasia) rather than cancer.”
The most important first step a man can take is to test the PSA annually so that men and doctors can get a baseline score.
“PSA is an incomplete marker, but it is one of the best, if not the only, markers that can be used to screen for prostate cancer,” explains Rubinowicz. “Screening for prostate cancer helps detect cancer early, so we recommend that all men receive PSA annually from the age of 50, or by the age of 40 if they have a family history or African Americans. I strongly recommend it.”
As a general rule of thumb, “normal” PSA was 0-4, and anything above 4 was considered “elevated”, but in the last few decades doctors have said that patients have cancer with PSA. He said he was aware that he could become. Score less than 4.
“More important than the number and value of PSAs is the rate of change,” says Rubinowicz. “When PSA doubles or triples in a year, it’s a huge increase. We’re paying more attention to growth and change rates than we really are.”
Diagnosis and treatment
If a doctor suspects prostate cancer based on a combination of PSA scores and / or symptoms, the standard diagnostic sequence is as follows: Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan followed by prostate biopsy.
“Standard treatment involves an MRI first and then a biopsy if PSA levels are suspected or a concern,” explains Rubinowicz. “MRI can tell you where the cancer is, so you can do an MRI-guided biopsy. An MRI biopsy is more targeted and accurate.”
The patient’s prostate cancer condition helps inform both the patient and his doctor about the best course of treatment or no treatment at all.
“Historically, the gold standard was surgery. Today, that surgery can be done by robots,” says Rubinowicz. “The second is radiation therapy for the prostate. Hormone therapy may be used in advanced stages.”
Other new treatments include freezing and high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU).
“Some of what we call” active surveillance. ” This is a conservative management for patients with low-grade cancer who are unlikely to progress or spread, “says Rubinowicz.
Rubinowicz emphasized that the three biggest misconceptions about prostate cancer are:
1. It is not fatal because it always grows slowly.
2. The treatment protocol always causes side effects of urine and / or erection.
3. If the PSA is 4 or less, it means that prostate cancer is definitely not occurring.
“Early detection is important,” says Rubinowicz. “If you detect prostate cancer early and it hasn’t spread, you can get treatment and it’s much more likely to be cured. But if you are late and the cancer spreads, yours The chances are much lower. ”
Pollack, a patient with Rubinowicz, certainly agrees and advises men over the age of 50 to “advise you to be informed and understand your situation. Don’t waste your time. Know your options and move forward. Please give me.”
Prostate Cancer Statistics and Facts
- According to the CDC, about 13 out of 100 American men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime, and about 3 out of 100 men will die of prostate cancer.
- With the exception of skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in American men. More than 190,000 men are diagnosed each year.
- Prostate cancer is more likely to occur in older men and African-American men. (1 in 6 African-American men will get prostate cancer.)
- About 6 out of 10 men over the age of 65 have been diagnosed. The average age at diagnosis is about 66 years.
- Prostate cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death in American men after lung cancer.
- Men with a family history of prostate cancer are two to three times more likely to develop prostate cancer in their lifetime.
- Studies show that heavy smokers can double their risk of prostate cancer. Obesity is also known to increase the risk of men dying from prostate cancer.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.palmbeachpost.com/story/lifestyle/2021/09/26/boomer-health-early-prostate-cancer-detection-saves-mens-lives/8415461002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]