The US has enough COVID-19 vaccine for boosters and kids shots

Madison, Wisconsin — With more than 40 million coronavirus vaccines available, U.S. health officials say both older Americans eligible for booster shots and infants expected to be approved for the initial vaccine. He said he was confident that it was enough. Not too far in the future.

The expected surge in demand following last week’s federal recommendation on booster shots will be the first significant surge in the coming months. Despite lottery prizes, free food and gifts, and plea from exhausted healthcare workers, more than 70 million Americans remain unvaccinated, with average daily deaths here Over 1,900 people in a few weeks.

Federal and state health officials said that current supply and steady production of higher doses could easily accommodate boosters or those seeking first vaccination, and the COVID-19 vaccine, which is frustratingly slow nationwide earlier this year. He said that it is possible to avoid repeating the expansion of.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis said on Tuesday, “I hope there is some interest in boosters … I need more vaccines.” “That’s not where we are today. There are many vaccines.”

With a strong supply in the United States, President Joe Biden has doubled US global contributions this week by promising to share Pfizer’s COVID-19 shots with the world 500 million more times. Aid organizations and health organizations are working with the United States and other countries to improve access to vaccines in countries where even the most vulnerable people are not receiving injections.

One of the challenges facing the state is not to order too many doses and waste them. Some low-vaccination states, such as Idaho and Kansas, are struggling to discard thousands of expired doses or use vaccines that are approaching expiration this fall. I am reporting.

Most vaccines can be left unopened on the shelves for months, but when the vial is opened, the clock begins to tick. According to the US Food and Drug Administration, vaccines can only be used for 6 to 12 hours, depending on the manufacturer.

The Moderna vaccine comes in vials containing 11 to 15 doses. Pfizer Vials contain up to 6 doses and Johnson & Johnson Vials contain 5 doses.

Karen Timberlake, Wisconsin’s Secretary of Health, said: “They are provided in multiple dose files. They are not provided in a neat, tidy, individual single serving package.”

State health officials said health providers and pharmacies sought only what they expected to be needed by the federal government. Their numbers have declined as vaccines became widely available in early spring.

However, US officials are trying to maintain sufficient vaccine inventory so that all Americans can get the vaccine, hoping that some unvaccinated people will change their minds.

The act of balancing is tricky, and while many countries in places such as Africa do not have sufficient vaccines, the United States uses unused vaccines, which can lead to astonishment around the world. I have.

“People who sit in a country with few resources to access the vaccine, see people in the United States go to pharmacies and get the vaccine, and choose not to do so are causing heartache. I’m confident, “said Jenkates, Senior Vice President. Director of Global Health and HIV Policy for the Kaiser Family Foundation.

Dr. Marcus Precia, Chief Medical Officer of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials representing public health agencies in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the US territory, said authorities were taking COVID-19 on-hand doses. He said he was expecting it. The capacity of vaccines and manufacturers to supply more will meet national needs.

“I think the state tried to plan as if boosters were being offered to everyone,” he said, overpreparing for the narrower recommendations issued by the FDA and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Suggested that there is.

For example, California estimated earlier this month that it would require 63 million additional doses by the end of 2022. When the first shot for a child under the age of 12 is approved and the booster is open to everyone.

Late Thursday, US health officials approved a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine for all Americans over the age of 65, along with tens of millions of young people at high risk for coronavirus due to their health and work.

With approximately 40 million residents, California has the lowest infection rate of any state, with approximately 70% of eligible residents fully vaccinated. As a result, nearly 12 million people are either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated.

California Health Secretary Dr. Mark Garry said the state relies primarily on pharmacies and primary care providers to boost older people, but some large counties and medical groups are in groups. Use a vaccination site.

In Pennsylvania, more than 67% of residents over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated. Alison Beam, acting Secretary of Health and Welfare, said the health authorities currently have “two missions.”

“Pennsylvania will be ready,” Beam said. “And we will have the right level of vaccines and vaccinations to meet that demand.”

Foody reported from Chicago. Scott Bauer, Associated Press writer in Madison, Wisconsin. Patty Nieberg from Denver contributed.

Nieberg is a corps member of the Associated Press / Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a non-profit national service program that places journalists in the local newsroom to report on unreported issues.