Hunters and taxidermists can win prizes to help monitor deer disease





Deer hunters and state taxidermists can receive gift cards to help LDWF monitor for chronic wasting disease. Those wishing to help will take part in a $ 1,000 and $ 500 gift card contest by submitting a sample from a mature bag harvested in the deer season from 2021 to 22 in Louisiana. According to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department, all submitted samples will be tested for chronic wasting disease (CWD) and will assist LDWF in monitoring and monitoring this disease, which is 100% deadly in deer. Hunters are eligible to win a $ 1,000 gift card by submitting a sample to LDWF to test from a mature bag harvested in Louisiana during the deer season 2021-22. Taxidermists will participate to win a $ 500 gift card by submitting samples from mature bucks harvested in Louisiana during the deer season 2021-22. Both drawings will be held on March 18, 2022. Participants will be asked to contact their local LDWF field office to submit a sample. For more information and complete contest rules, please visit. https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/cwd-contest .. According to LDWF, CWD is a deadly neurological disorder in deer. Not yet detected in Louisiana. However, the three neighboring states, Texas, Arkansas, and Mississippi, all report positive tests. Continuous sampling is very important throughout the state, and LDWF seeks help from hunters, they say. The disease is spread by contact with infected saliva, blood, urine, feces, food, water and soil. It can be transmitted from living animals and carcasses and punctures the brain tissue of infected animals. CWD infections can occur in deer of all genders and ages, but mature deer are usually more prevalent. Symptoms may persist for more than 16 months after infection. These symptoms include weight loss, excessive salivation, gnawing, trembling head, difficulty swallowing, excessive urination and thirst, impaired coordination, widening of leg posture, decreased head and ears, and fixation of gaze. , Fainting, lack of consciousness, etc. Before hunting a deer, all deer hunters must get a deer tag and carry the tag when hunting a deer, regardless of age or license status. As soon as the deer is harvested, the hunter must tag the deer with the appropriate license tag before moving the deer out of the harvest area. Hunters need to record the harvest date and parish on the corpse tag. Within 72 hours, the hunter should call to confirm the harvest ( 844. LACHECK Also 844.522.4325 ) Also online .. ————————————————– ———-

