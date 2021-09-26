Latest: CDC Heads Admit Confusion About Boosters

Washington — The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said he was aware of the current turmoil in the United States as to who should get the COVID-19 vaccine booster.

To get started, the just-approved boosters are aimed at people who were first vaccinated with shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.

Last week, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky endorsed most of the recommendations from CDC advisors regarding giving boosters to certain groups of people six months after the last dose of Pfizer.

This includes people over the age of 65, residents of nursing homes, and people between the ages of 50 and 64 with chronic health problems such as diabetes. People over the age of 18 who have health problems can decide for themselves whether they need a booster.

However, Warensky also overturned the advisor’s dissenting opinion, saying that people at high risk of infection due to work or living conditions can now qualify as boosters. This includes health care workers, teachers, people in prisons and homeless shelters.

“I’m aware of the turmoil right now,” Warrensky told CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

“We are evaluating this science in real time,” she said. l “We are now meeting every few weeks to evaluate science. Science may very well indicate to them that we need to increase the remaining population, and science tells them. We will provide those guidance as soon as we inform you. “

People who have been vaccinated with Moderna or Johnson & Johnson are waiting for a potential booster.

Washington — Pfizer said before the company and its German partner BioNTech submitted data to US regulators on federal approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, “not a few weeks. It’s a problem in a few days. “

This is an important step in starting vaccination of these adolescents, especially if the children are returning to school and the delta variant is causing a significant increase in pediatric infections.

Pfizer said last week that the vaccine was effective for that age group and tested a much lower dose of the vaccine already available to anyone over the age of 12.According to the company, after a child aged 5 to 11 years received a second dose during the test, the coronavirus was as powerful as a teenager or young adult taking a shot of normal strength. Developed a fighting antibody level

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Sunday that if the Food and Drug Administration approves the company’s application, it will be “ready to manufacture for this new vaccine product.”

And when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, he said in ABC’s “this week” that within a year, “I think we can get back to normal life. This means that variants will not continue to be offered. I don’t think it means, and I don’t think this basically means that we should be able to live our lives without being vaccinated. “

Bourla also said, “… have a vaccine that lasts for at least a year,” and “the most likely scenario is annual re-vaccination.”

Helsinki — Norwegian police dozens of people celebrating the end of COVID-19 regulation, including a large-scale brawl in a large city in a Scandinavian country after streets, bars, restaurants and nightclubs are full. Reported turmoil and fierce clashes.

The Norwegian government suddenly announced on Friday that most of the remaining coronavirus restrictions would be lifted from Saturday, returning the lives of 5.3 million people to normal.

The announcement by Prime Minister Erna Solberg that he would lift the restrictions on the coronavirus late Friday afternoon surprised many Norwegians and brought chaotic sights in the capital Oslo and other countries on Saturday.

A noisy celebration across Norway by hundreds of citizens began on Saturday afternoon and continued until early Sunday. Police said the turmoil was reported in several places, including the southern city of Bergen and the central city of Trondheim, but the situation was the worst in Oslo.

Phoenix — On Sunday, Arizona health officials reported 2,579 COVID-19 cases and six more deaths.

The latest figures have pushed the state’s total to 1,804,369 cases and 19,812 known deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.

On Saturday, Arizona reported 2,916 confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional 69 deaths as the pace of viral deaths nearly doubled in the last two weeks.

According to the Arizona Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, 1,834 COVID-19 patients occupy inpatient beds as of Friday, below the current peak of 2,103 on September 12. I am.

More than 4.1 million people (57.7% of the state’s population) have been vaccinated at least once, and more than 3.6 million people (51.1% of the population) have been fully vaccinated.

New York-A school in New York City was temporarily blocked by a judge in the Federal Court of Appeals a few days before it came into force to enforce vaccination obligations on teachers and other workers.

The mission of the country’s largest school system was set to take effect on Monday.

However, at the end of Friday, a judge in the Second US Circuit Court of Appeals granted a temporary injunction and quickly referred the case to a committee of three judges.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Education, Daniel Filson, said authorities are calling for a swift resolution by the Circuit Court next week.