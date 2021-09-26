Health
Latest: CDC Heads Admit Confusion About Boosters
Washington — The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said he was aware of the current turmoil in the United States as to who should get the COVID-19 vaccine booster.
To get started, the just-approved boosters are aimed at people who were first vaccinated with shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.
Last week, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky endorsed most of the recommendations from CDC advisors regarding giving boosters to certain groups of people six months after the last dose of Pfizer.
This includes people over the age of 65, residents of nursing homes, and people between the ages of 50 and 64 with chronic health problems such as diabetes. People over the age of 18 who have health problems can decide for themselves whether they need a booster.
However, Warensky also overturned the advisor’s dissenting opinion, saying that people at high risk of infection due to work or living conditions can now qualify as boosters. This includes health care workers, teachers, people in prisons and homeless shelters.
“I’m aware of the turmoil right now,” Warrensky told CBS’s “Face the Nation.”
“We are evaluating this science in real time,” she said. l “We are now meeting every few weeks to evaluate science. Science may very well indicate to them that we need to increase the remaining population, and science tells them. We will provide those guidance as soon as we inform you. “
People who have been vaccinated with Moderna or Johnson & Johnson are waiting for a potential booster.
———
Pandemic Details:
――We There are enough COVID-19 vaccines For boosters and kids shots
– England Relying on vaccines, “comment sense” Repel viruses
— Explainer: Target person For Pfizer boosters Shot in America?
———
See all of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic
———
What else is happening:
Washington — Pfizer said before the company and its German partner BioNTech submitted data to US regulators on federal approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11, “not a few weeks. It’s a problem in a few days. “
This is an important step in starting vaccination of these adolescents, especially if the children are returning to school and the delta variant is causing a significant increase in pediatric infections.
Pfizer said last week that the vaccine was effective for that age group and tested a much lower dose of the vaccine already available to anyone over the age of 12.According to the company, after a child aged 5 to 11 years received a second dose during the test, the coronavirus was as powerful as a teenager or young adult taking a shot of normal strength. Developed a fighting antibody level
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said on Sunday that if the Food and Drug Administration approves the company’s application, it will be “ready to manufacture for this new vaccine product.”
And when it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, he said in ABC’s “this week” that within a year, “I think we can get back to normal life. This means that variants will not continue to be offered. I don’t think it means, and I don’t think this basically means that we should be able to live our lives without being vaccinated. “
Bourla also said, “… have a vaccine that lasts for at least a year,” and “the most likely scenario is annual re-vaccination.”
———
Helsinki — Norwegian police dozens of people celebrating the end of COVID-19 regulation, including a large-scale brawl in a large city in a Scandinavian country after streets, bars, restaurants and nightclubs are full. Reported turmoil and fierce clashes.
The Norwegian government suddenly announced on Friday that most of the remaining coronavirus restrictions would be lifted from Saturday, returning the lives of 5.3 million people to normal.
The announcement by Prime Minister Erna Solberg that he would lift the restrictions on the coronavirus late Friday afternoon surprised many Norwegians and brought chaotic sights in the capital Oslo and other countries on Saturday.
A noisy celebration across Norway by hundreds of citizens began on Saturday afternoon and continued until early Sunday. Police said the turmoil was reported in several places, including the southern city of Bergen and the central city of Trondheim, but the situation was the worst in Oslo.
———
Phoenix — On Sunday, Arizona health officials reported 2,579 COVID-19 cases and six more deaths.
The latest figures have pushed the state’s total to 1,804,369 cases and 19,812 known deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.
On Saturday, Arizona reported 2,916 confirmed COVID-19 cases and an additional 69 deaths as the pace of viral deaths nearly doubled in the last two weeks.
According to the Arizona Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, 1,834 COVID-19 patients occupy inpatient beds as of Friday, below the current peak of 2,103 on September 12. I am.
More than 4.1 million people (57.7% of the state’s population) have been vaccinated at least once, and more than 3.6 million people (51.1% of the population) have been fully vaccinated.
———
New York-A school in New York City was temporarily blocked by a judge in the Federal Court of Appeals a few days before it came into force to enforce vaccination obligations on teachers and other workers.
The mission of the country’s largest school system was set to take effect on Monday.
However, at the end of Friday, a judge in the Second US Circuit Court of Appeals granted a temporary injunction and quickly referred the case to a committee of three judges.
A spokesman for the Ministry of Education, Daniel Filson, said authorities are calling for a swift resolution by the Circuit Court next week.
..
|
Sources
2/ https://abcnews.go.com/Health/wireStory/latest-pfizer-close-big-step-kids-vaccine-80244120
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]