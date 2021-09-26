Austin Health Leaders Support Hospitals By Promoting Influenza Vaccinations, COVID Vaccines

Health leaders in the Austin area urge qualified residents to schedule both vaccinations coronavirus When influenzaA local hospital, already overwhelmed by pandemic patients, warns that it cannot afford to surge in two illnesses at the same time in the coming months.

The flu season is approaching in Travis County. The Austin Public Health Service encourages everyone over 6 months to be vaccinated against influenza annually by the end of October, when cases are likely to increase.

In addition to being vaccinated against the flu, Austin Public Health on Thursday said anyone over the age of 12 could be vaccinated against the coronavirus at the same time.

Austin Public Health offers both vaccines at several clinics around Austin, but Interim Austin Public Health Director Adrian Stalup said at a public briefing on Friday at many clinics, clinics, retail stores, Pharmacies and schools also said they could administer both vaccines at the same time.

“I have two arms and I get two shots. One is for the flu. If you are not completely vaccinated or your immunity is weak and you need a third dose, One is for COVID, “says Sturrup. “If you’re waiting for a COVID booster to be approved, it’s a good time to get a flu shot and help protect our community from another outbreak.”

Austin and Travis counties experienced a historical reduction in influenza illness during a surge in coronavirus cases last fall. Dr. Desmar Walkes of the Austin-Travis County Health Authority confirmed on Friday that the COVID-19 guidelines set by Austin Public Health had a low number of influenza infections last year. This includes maintaining social distance, wearing a mask, washing hands regularly, and staying home when sick.

Despite the start of a decline in coronavirus cases, Walks said hospitals are still overwhelmed and there are not enough staff to treat both the flu outbreak and the flu outbreak. Coronavirus said it is very important for the general public to keep wearing masks throughout the fall.

“Influenza is also an infectious disease spread by aerosolized droplets, so we know that we need to help people get the flu vaccine, not just the masking efforts we’ve done in the past,” Walks said. Says. ..

Fortunately, Travis County coronavirus data released Friday showed a continuous improvement in COVID-19 hospitalization.

The county recorded 38 new hospitalizations for COVID-19. However, the average of new 7-day hospitalizations that help Austin Public Health determine guidelines for the most medically vulnerable members of the community was 44 on the second day and less than 50 on the fourth day.

The highest average of new daily hospitalizations for this latest surge in counties was 84 on August 11. The average should remain below 50 for long periods of time before Austin Public Health considers areas where there is less risk of community expansion.

The Friday Walk said she couldn’t provide an estimated date for when Austin Public Health would move to Stage 4 of the authorities’ risk-based guidelines, but she hopes for the safest Stage 1 to the present. Said that. Stage 5 — Will continue to decline as more people apply for vaccination.

“We are waiting for a sustained trend in the 7-day moving average of hospitalization,” Walks said of the transition to Stage 4. Having been hospitalized in Austin and Travis County, we would like to make sure that our partners in the surrounding counties are playing their part in getting people to be hospitalized as well. ”

As of Friday, Austin Public Health was tracking 441 people in the hospital with COVID-19. This is an improvement on the pandemic record of 653 patients set on August 25, a month ago.

There were as many as 188 people in the intensive care unit in the Austin area of ​​COVID-19. That number reached a pandemic record of 237 on August 22nd. The 123 patients on ventilator also significantly exceeded the 174 pandemic record set on August 29, four weeks ago.

Austin Public Health said it is recommended that high-risk people be vaccinated against the flu as soon as possible. The high-risk categories include:

• Adults over 65 years.

• People who are pregnant.

• People with chronic medical conditions.

• Healthcare workers and caregivers.

Influenza vaccination is available at the Shots for Tots / Big Shots Clinic for uninsured or Medicaid recipients of children and uninsured adults. The flu vaccine costs $ 25 for adults and $ 10 for children, and is free for Medicaid children. If they cannot pay, no one will be denied service. For reservations, please call 512-972-5520.

For more information on influenza, please visit AustinTexas.gov / Flu. Also, for COVID-19 vaccination, please visit AustinTexas.gov / covid19-vaccines or call 311 or 512-974-2000 to make an appointment.

Walkes and Sturrup have provided guidelines for preventing influenza illness. This includes:

• Wear a mask or cough and sneeze on your elbows and tissues.

• Do not touch your nose, eyes or mouth.

• Avoid sick people.

• Stay home if you are ill.

• Cleans and disinfects exposed surfaces and objects.

The symptoms of the flu are:

• Fever or chills.

• Cough and sore throat.

• Runny nose or stuffy nose.

• Body pain.

• Headache.

• Severe fatigue.

Austin COVID-19 Vaccination Site

Sunday

• Travis County Exposition Center: 7311 Decker Lane, Austin.9 am to 5 pm

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+)

Monday

• Blackhawk Amenity Center: 3111 Speidel Drive, Pflugerville; 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+)

• Lamexi Kana Market: 14236 FM 969, Austin.From 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+)