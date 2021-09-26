Health
Studies have found that quitting smoking leads people to eat more junk food
(StudyFinds.org) – Quitting smoking is not an easy task, especially when nicotine withdrawal begins. Now, a new study finds that one of the direct side effects of quitting smoking is a craving for junk food. Researchers at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine say they have found a brain link between nicotine addiction and a poor diet.
The study points to the opioid system (a brain function that regulates both addiction and appetite) that causes smokers suffering from nicotine withdrawal to look for high-calorie foods. It’s a vicious circle for those who try to quit. Thirsty for junk food It can lead to weight gain and, as a result, encourage people to return to smoking again.
“We investigated whether acute nicotine withdrawal increases salt, fat, and sugar-rich junk food intake, and how stress-relieving receptors in the opioid system are involved.” Senior author Dr. Mustafa al-Absi explains. NS University release.. “By alleviating these challenges during the course of treatment, patients can quit smoking with an understanding of their diet and encourage healthier decisions.”
If you craving for tobacco, you will eat more fatty foods
The team investigated both smoker and non-smoker groups between the ages of 18 and 75 in two laboratories. Each group participated in a 24-hour withdrawal from nicotine products while taking either placebo or 50 mg naltrexone. This is a medicine that doctors prescribe for both. Alcohol and opioid use disorders.. After each session, researchers offered smokers and nonsmokers a choice of snacks with different levels of salt and fat.
Experiments have shown that smokers suffering from nicotine withdrawal burned more calories than nonsmokers. Participants were also less likely to choose high-fat foods if they took naltrexone during the experiment.
“The results of this study may be related to the use of foods, especially high in calories, to address the negative effects and distress that characterize the emotions people experience while quitting smoking,” explains Al-Absi. “Preclinical and clinical research results support this and stress High-fat and high-sugar foods.. “
Possible medicines for junk food craving
The study also found that naltrexone normalized caloric intake. smoker, Drop them on the same level of non-smokers. The authors of the study state that the results suggest that the opioid system may cause withdrawal-induced calorie craving.
“This is a fairly new discovery in the context of nicotine addiction and has a lot of implications for the development of future therapies,” says Al Absi.
“These findings extend previous studies that show the effects of tobacco use on appetite and help identify the effects of the brain opioid system, an important biological link to craving during nicotine withdrawal,” al’. Absi concludes. “NS Fear of weight gain This is a major concern among smokers who are considering quitting smoking. The key to removing these barriers is a better understanding of the factors that drive the urge to high-calorie foods. “
The study will be displayed in Journal of Drug and Alcohol Dependence..
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wfla.com/news/health-news/quitting-smoking-leads-to-people-eating-more-junk-food-study-finds/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]