Coriander identified as a possible cause behind the mysterious Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak





A month after the Salmonella Oranienburg outbreak investigation, investigators took the initiative, pointing out coriander as a possible cause behind the disease. As of September 21, there were 279 confirmed cases in 29 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Authorities first identified the outbreak on September 2, when there were 20 sick people. The cause of the outbreak remains a mystery as more and more people are infected across the country. As a result of the test, the outbreak strain was finally found in the food container. “The outbreak of Salmonella oranienburg was found in a sample taken from a takeaway seasoning cup containing coriander and lime. According to the CDC, the sick person also reported that the seasoning container also contained onions. , When I tested it, there was nothing left in the cup. “The container and the sample tested contained multiple foods, so it is not possible to know which food is contaminated. Use this information in combination with other available information to get sick. It helps to narrow down the list of foods that may be related to. “ The illness began on the dates August 3rd to September 13th. The age of sick people ranges from less than 1 to 89, with a median age of 35, 59% of whom are women. Of the 86 information available, 26 were hospitalized and no deaths were reported. “The number of people with actual illnesses in outbreaks can be much higher than reported, and outbreaks may not be limited to states with known illnesses. This means that many people have medical care. He recovered without receiving it and has not been tested for Salmonella. In addition, recent illnesses usually occur and may not yet be reported. 3-4 weeks According to the CDC, this is to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak. State and local public health officials interview people about the food they ate the week before they got sick. The CDC is analyzing the data and has not identified any particular food as a potential cause of this outbreak. Several groups of people in “sub-clusters” of restaurants in multiple states have been identified. These sub-clusters are a group of people who don’t know each other and get sick after eating in the same restaurant. Examining these subclusters may help identify the foods eaten by all sick people who may be responsible for the outbreak. (To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News click here.. )

