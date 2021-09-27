Covid wipes out years of progress in life expectancy, finds research | Life expectancy





Covid’s pandemic caused the greatest reduction in life expectancy in the west Europe Studies have shown that since World War II. Data from most of the 29 countries across most of Europe, the United States and Chile, analyzed by scientists, recorded a decline in life expectancy last year on a scale that wiped out years of progress. The largest decline in life expectancy was in US men, a 2.2-year decline compared to 2019 levels, followed by Lithuanian men (1.7 years). Life expectancy loss exceeded what was recorded at that time Dissolution of eastern countries In Central and Eastern Europe, according to a study led by scientists at the Leverhulme Center for Demographic Science in Oxford. Dr. Jose Manuel Ablt, co-lead author of the study, said: What was observed during the year was during World War II. “ Contains survey results on paper It was published in the International Journal of Epidemiology after an analysis of 29 countries whose official death registration was published last year. A total of 27 people experienced a decrease in life expectancy. last week, National Bureau of Statistics estimates Life expectancy for men in the UK has fallen for the first time in 40 years due to the effects of Covid-19. According to ONS, boys born between 2018 and 2020 are expected to live from 79.2 in 2015 to 2017 to the age of 79. Aburto said the magnitude of life expectancy loss was significant in most of the countries surveyed, with 22 of them experiencing more than half a year’s loss in 2020. “Women in eight countries and men in 11 countries have lost more than a year. In context, it took an average of 5.6 years for these countries to extend their life expectancy by one year recently. The progress was wiped out by Covid-19 during 2020. “ In most of the 29 countries, men have significantly lower life expectancy than women. According to the treatise, most of the reductions in life expectancy in different countries were due to official Covid deaths. Another co-author, Dr. Liddy Kashap, said the researchers were aware of some issues related to Covid’s mortality counting, including inadequate testing and misclassification. But he said, “The fact that our results highlight the enormous impact directly from Covid-19 shows how devastating it was for many countries.” I added. “We urgently call for the publication and availability of more fragmented data from a wider range of countries, including low- and middle-income countries, in order to better understand the impact of the global pandemic. “ ONS estimates earlier this month showed variability across different regions of the UK in terms of life expectancy. This refers to the average age at which a newborn will live if the current mortality rate lasts for a lifetime. In the UK, life expectancy for men fell from 79.5 in 2015-17 to 79.3 in 2018-2. Scotland From 77 to 76.8.But it’s rising slightly Northern Ireland From 78.4 to 78.7, in Wales there is almost no change at 78.3.

