Health
Experts say Ontario’s COVID-19 rate is lower than expected due to public health measures
The daily number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario is lower than many experts had previously expected, pointing out many factors of relative relief, but now mitigating those measures. They say it’s not time to do it.
During most of the summer, the state’s top doctors warned of a surge in September, followed by dark autumns and winters. That hasn’t happened yet, as the daily number of cases remains less than 1,000, and Ontario’s seven-day average graph shows an approximate plateau since early September.
This is well below the worst-case scenario of Ontario’s latest modeling. This shows about 4,000 cases per day to date. The reality is more in line with the best-case scenario, where cases have been steadily declining since September 1.
Dr. Zain Chagla, an infectious disease specialist at St. Joseph Healthcare Hamilton, noted that the vaccination system came into effect just a few days ago and said hospitalization and ICU admission were stable without the introduction of restrictions. ..
“There is a little cautious optimism in that there is everything we are concerned about as society becomes more open, children return to school and we … lead to escalation of communication, we I haven’t seen it, “he said.
Ontario’s vaccination campaign has certainly helped, he said, targeting particularly high-risk communities. Approximately 86% of eligible individuals receive at least one dose.
Dr. Keeran Moore, the state’s chief health officer, said the stable cases were due to Ontarian’s adherence to public health measures.
“I think Ontarian was cautious and cautious and realized that the virus could spread at any time if he wasn’t vigilant,” he said.
“Sadly, all you have to do is look west to see what happens if you fail to be vigilant in this delta. [variant].. “
Different approaches in Alberta, Ontario
Alberta has more than 10 times more active COVID-19 cases per capita than Ontario. The hospital there is overwhelming, and the head of the Alberta Medical Association says that the main elements of triage have already begun.
Chagra said Alberta’s vaccination coverage is not significantly lower than Ontario’s vaccination coverage. He sees different approaches to public health measures as the main reason for the relatively small number of Ontario.
In July, Alberta lifted restrictions such as raising restrictions and mask mandates, but a few weeks later in Ontario, the government announced that it would postpone further restrictions. Even if the state moved from step 3 of the reopening, the mask was still needed.
Mr Chagra said the mask would certainly help, but it’s also important what the government is signaling, whether or not it’s being treated as an end to the pandemic.
“Once again, all the rules were completely decompressed and the COVID wasn’t treated as if it were normal, so I used everything to the end to continue vaccination aggressively during the summer. I think I’ve stepped into gas again, and Miles’ efforts to get it out there, “he said.
“I think maintaining some of these precautions will also help some of the actions that people have not yet taken seriously and created opportunities for communication.”
Beate Thunder, co-chair of the state’s modeling consensus table, said he expected more cases so far, but that doesn’t mean that the upheaval won’t happen in a few weeks.
“The situation is very vulnerable,” said Thunder, a professor of public health at the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health.
“It’s stable and not declining exactly. So things can change very quickly. To see how fast things change, you need to look at Alberta. “
Cold weather will probably drive the transmission
Schools are likely not more likely to spark in Ontario, Thunder said. The face-to-face class was held again for just over two weeks, but Thunder said the child was infected with COVID-19 because most of the child’s contacts, including parents, are likely to be vaccinated. If the virus finds someone else to infect.
“The infection rate in children aged 5 to 11 has increased significantly,” Thunder said.
“Something is growing under the surface and it will take some time to pass because it is relatively small in number compared to the total population.”
According to experts, cold temperatures can increase indoor gatherings and activities and promote power transmission.
“At that point, when things can get reversed and the balance can get out of balance, we’re just right,” Thunder said. “We don’t want to open anything else.”
Moore said he still anticipates a harsh winter. “I’ve seen modeling that shows a significant rise in January and February after the Christmas holidays, which is embarrassing,” he said.
According to Chagra, it’s good to be a little optimistic, but it’s still important to continue everything that led Ontario to this point.
“There are many factors that seem to come to the other side towards the end of winter and early spring and begin to return to true normality, but there are still variations,” he said. “There are still many things that can go wrong.”
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/ontario-covid-rates-public-health-measures-1.6190130
