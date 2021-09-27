Studies suggest that the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine is largely unaffected by the delta mutant.





Did the Delta (B.1.617.2) variant reduce vaccine efficacy? When I ask Ian Foster and his colleagues at Argonne National Laboratory, the answer isn’t really.New research published in preprint medRxiv* The server suggests that the US-approved vaccine is stable and working well. Delta has overtaken the alpha variant as the most predominant severe acute respiratory coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus in the United States. At the end of the summer of 2021, after reports of breakthrough infections in vaccinated individuals, it caused a ruckus of concern. The United States continues to be the country with the highest number of cases and deaths from coronavirus infection 19 (COVID-19). Over the last 28 days, there have been over 4 million cases of coronavirus and over 48,000 deaths. Researchers suggest that vaccines are an excellent defense against deltas, as delta mutants are unlikely to significantly evade vaccine-induced immunity. In addition, the difference in vaccine efficacy may be due to the age of the vaccinated individual. “From these data, there is no evidence that the delta mutant escapes immunity from the COVID-19 vaccine used in the United States, and therefore evidence that the mutant already causes additional breakthrough infections beyond infection. We conclude that there is no expected due to known incomplete efficacy, Effectiveness of “Available COVID-19 vaccines,” the team wrote. Details of the study Researchers used data sources from public health authorities in seven states, five counties, and the District of Columbia to collect COVID-19 test results. They grouped the results based on vaccination status from May 15th to September 15th, 2021. This period was chosen because delta variants are more prevalent in the United States. As a result, the number of infections nationwide reached almost 100% by the end of August 2021. All vaccine efficacy data with Bayesian error weighted joint fit yields 84.1% global efficacy. Vaccine efficacy did not diminish in the presence of delta mutants Vaccine efficacy remained high nationwide from mid-May to late August 2021. Only Washington, DC showed a slight decline in vaccine efficacy in late June, but this variation may have been due to low testing in the region. From early to mid-July, vaccine efficacy declined slightly in almost all study areas. However, the decline in vaccine efficacy had recovered by early September. Between individual US counties and Washington, DC, there is no tendency to reduce the expected vaccine efficacy if delta mutants can evade vaccine-induced antibodies. “Instead, the data [vaccine effectiveness] There are fluctuations, rises, falls, and even vibrations, which are probably caused by demographic and environmental factors that affect vaccination statistics … “explained the researchers. State-level data showed a similar look. No continuous reduction in vaccine efficacy was observed. Age-related differences in the vaccine cohort Researchers categorized data on vaccinated populations into ages 12-18, 18-65, and age 65 and older. By doing so, they were able to see the average age of the vaccinated individuals. The average age of vaccinated individuals fell by 4 years and 3 months in the summer of 2021. Therefore, the effectiveness of the vaccine may have increased as more young adults were vaccinated during the spread of Delta. Researchers suggest that increased vaccination during the summer may have contributed to the “restoration” of vaccine efficacy later. Age appears to play a potential factor in the effectiveness of the vaccine, but other factors may be at work. *Important Notices medRxiv Publish preliminary scientific reports that should not be considered definitive as they are not peer-reviewed, guide clinical practice / health-related behaviors, and should not be treated as established information.

