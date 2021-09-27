Studies show that widely used osteoporosis drugs prevent type 2 diabetes





A new study presented at the European Diabetes Foundation’s (EASD) annual meeting online this year suggests that the widely used osteoporosis drug alendronate reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes. Diabetic patients have been known for decades to be at increased risk of fractures, suggesting a link between blood sugar regulation and bone quality. More recently, animal studies have suggested that osteoporotic drug modification of bone cells affects glucose regulation. Therefore, we speculated that treatment for osteoporosis may affect the risk of type 2 diabetes. “ Dr. Rikke Viggers of Aalborg University Hospital To find out more, Dr. Viggers and colleagues compared diabetes rates in people who were prescribed the osteoporosis drug Alendronate and those who were not treated. First-line treatments for osteoporosis, alendronates, and other bisphosphonates help strengthen bones and reduce the risk of fractures. Hospital records were used to identify all individuals with type 2 diabetes in Denmark between 2008 and 2018. Each diabetics was matched with three healthy people in the population by age and gender. Prescription records were used to determine if participants had been prescribed alendronate. The average age of 163,588 people with type 2 diabetes and 490,764 non-diabetic participants was 67 years, with 55% being male. Analysis revealed that people who took Alendronate were 34% less likely to take it. Diagnosed with type 2 diabetes Than people who have never taken medicine. The analysis included factors such as smoking, alcohol use, obesity, income, and marriage status. Taking alendronate for at least 8 years may reduce the risk by more than half (53%) compared to people who have never used alendronate. Further analysis suggested a dose-dependent effect. That is, the longer a person takes a drug, the less likely he or she will develop the condition. The authors of this study state that it is not clear how alendronate reduces the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. One theory is that this drug reduces mild inflammation and oxidative stress. These are two processes that are thought to be central to the development of insulin resistance. (Insulin resistance, in which the body’s cells do not respond properly to insulin and cannot easily absorb glucose from the blood, is an important feature of type 2 diabetes.) It is unclear if other osteoporosis drugs have the same effect. Dr. Viggers adds: These other conditions. “Excitingly, our research suggests that alendronate, a cheap drug widely used to treat osteoporosis, may also protect against type 2 diabetes. “We believe that doctors need to take this into account when prescribing osteoporosis medications to people with pre-diabetes or those at high risk for type 2 diabetes.”

