Covid Mission Shots for the Vaccine Industry

Expert coverage of how the business and economy are recovering after the pandemic. Delivered 3 times a week.

A vaccine maker leader reported concerns that a new, rapidly spreading variant of the coronavirus struck the British media last year, setting the UK apart from the rest of the world and putting more pressure on the National Health Service. Provided an ointment.

Ugur Sahin, head of BioNTech in Germany, which manufactures one of Pfizer’s leading coronavirus vaccines, said: .. .. We were able to produce a new vaccine within 6 weeks. He added that it would only be needed if the original vaccine did not work against the alpha mutant.

Subsequent evidence has shown that this shot, along with other UK-approved shots, is well tolerated by the alpha variant first discovered in Kent. Since then, the UK vaccination campaign has been so advanced that even if the number of cases is similar, the number of deaths is only a small part of the number recorded this time last year.

Still, because Alpha has been superseded by something very contagious Delta strain — Raising infection rates to record levels and threatening to reverse these increases — Manufacturers are back in the lab.

Manufacturers such as Pfizer and Modana have to create and test Delta-specific shots by the end of the year, as evidence that the first Covid vaccine may not work well in Delta has been spurred on and with significant benefits. I’m in a hurry.

Recommended

Observers have lost some of their brilliance as vaccines and new promises of mRNA technology that direct cells to produce proteins have taken other approaches to treat many infections. It is said that the industry has been revived.

“Nevertheless [mRNA vaccines] It has always been promising and has no large-scale manufacturing infrastructure and experience, “said Adam Barker, an analyst at Shore Capital.

“The pandemic has allowed the government to invest in vaccine development and share risks, which was important in speeding up the process.”

Adenovirus-based vaccines such as Oxford / AstraZeneca are limited by the amount of information they can hold and what they can tell the vaccine © Vincenzo Pinto / AFP via Getty Images

For one thing, according to Barker, the mRNA vaccine will not only allow cheaper and faster production of shots, but will also allow faster modification in response to new mutants. He says that existing non-mRNA vaccines have “restrictions” in this regard and may target other diseases besides Covid-19.

For example, adenovirus-based vaccines such as Gamareya’s Sputnik V, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson are limited by the amount of information they can hold and what they can tell them to do, Barker points out. On the other hand, other vaccines, such as those developed in Cuba, require the protein to grow externally. He says that when multiple subunits come together to form a protein, it is difficult to produce them in a stable manner.

“The mRNA vaccine can address both problems by instructing human cells to make proteins internally,” Barker explains.

<>

More stories from this report

Companies such as Moderna and BioNTech are each aiming to or are already experimenting with mRNA-based possibilities. Vaccine against HIVMalaria for which there is no vaccine currently available, and malaria that provides limited protection for existing vaccinations to decline over time.

However, despite the tens of billions of dollars of public investment faced by many developed countries, access to world-class coronavirus vaccines is despite record high orders and unprecedented scale production expansion. , Still limited.

According to the World Health Organization, only 20% of people in low- and middle-income countries receive the first dose of the vaccine, compared to 80% in high- and middle-income countries.

WHO is one of the people behind Covax, a funding scheme that uses a mixed approach to financing to subsidize the cost of vaccines to poor countries. However, earlier this month, it lowered its 2021 vaccine supply forecast. Quarterly, Export bans, manufacturing issues, and delays in approval have achieved their goals.

Covax fails to meet its goal of delivering 2 billion vaccines this year © Tiksa Negeri / Reuters

The program fails to meet this year’s goal of delivering 2 billion vaccines and will not receive a total of 1.4 billion doses. Covax Progress is also difficult, as many countries have opted for bilateral negotiations instead.

Pandemics have seen governments invest in vaccine development and share risks

Campaign Group People’s Vaccine Alliance estimates that the cost of vaccination to the world could be at least five times lower if pharmaceutical companies, including mRNA vaccine makers, sell shots for a fee. .. They infer that wider production should lower costs, allowing businesses to charge less. But companies have raised prices instead.

Concerns of campaign participants are repeated by the world’s top health authorities. Mariangela Siman, Deputy Director of Drug Access at WHO, said improving the efficiency of production lines “under normal market conditions, it leads to lower prices, not higher prices.”

“What we obviously have is a market that is in very high demand compared to production,” she says. “And WHO urges businesses to keep prices down … There are many countries around the world that can’t afford to pay more.”