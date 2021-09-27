Coronavirus in the United States: Within days, Pfizer’s CEO says he is ready to seek approval for the Covid-19 vaccine for children.





“This is a matter of days, not weeks,” Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said on Sunday when to submit data to the FDA on children aged 5 to 11 to ABC News for consideration. Talked about.

Currently, the Covid-19 vaccine is only approved for children over the age of 12, raising concerns among health professionals as the number of cases in children increases, the school year begins, and the more contagious delta mutants spread. It is increasing.

Once the data from Pfizer / BioNTech comes in, we need to go through two committees. One is the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the other is the CDC. Dr. Jonathan Reiner, CNN Medical Analyst, said on Sunday. He added that if the data came this week, it would likely be on the committee by the end of October.

And he said there was a lot of data they had to look at. “Because this is a vaccine for children, it’s important to get the right dose in terms of efficacy and side effects,” says Reiner. However, even if vaccines are available, it is a difficult task to vaccinate children. According to CNN analysis of CDC data, less than half of US adolescents are fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Correspondingly, authorities need to do a better job of educating the general public about the importance of vaccination for the health of children and their families as a whole, Reiner said. “If you want your kids to go to school, the best way to keep them going to school is to keep them out of Covid,” he said. CDC recommends until the vaccine is approved for infants Wearing masks for school students, teachers and visitors from kindergarten to grade 12. With improved ventilation, physical distance, and screening-based testing. “We know how to keep them safe,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told CBS on Sunday. “If you don’t use proper mitigation measures, it’s more likely to happen.” Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said he encourages parents to vaccinate their children as much as possible. “This is a dangerous pathogen,” Gottlieb told CNN. “I wouldn’t be too cavalier about this virus. We know that this virus has long-term effects on many people, including children.” Thanksgiving is likely to put an end to the current surge, says Gottlieb Gottlieb predicted on Sunday that the current surge in coronavirus epidemics would be exacerbated in parts of the country and likely to decline due to Thanksgiving. “As children return to school, the weather gets colder, and people move indoors, I think we’ll see waves of infection rushing across the northeast,” Gottlieb told CNN’s Pamela Brown. According to Gottlieb, the virus will not go away, but hopes it will reach a more manageable level. This is estimated to be about 20,000 per day. According to the CDC, the current average of 7-day new cases in the United States is over 114,000 new cases per day. The decrease in the number of cases seems to be due to the acquisition of immunity to the virus by most people, Gottlieb said. “Some people get vaccinated, others challenge immunity besides getting infected,” Gottlieb explained. “People who choose not to be vaccinated are more susceptible to infection by this delta wave.” As the United States enters the flu season, Gottlieb said the demand for testing will increase as people and their doctors try to determine whether flu-like symptoms are due to Covid-19 or flu. rice field. “That’s why it’s so important to have diagnostic tests on consumers and clinics as well. Where you can test at home, to distinguish Covid from other respiratory infections, especially when you’re infected with influenza. It helps, “Gottlieb said. But even if Thanksgiving reduces Covid-19 cases, health professionals are preparing for the upcoming difficult winter. It’s not yet clear what the flu season will be this year, but it could add further stress to the impending health care system. “The flu is still a killer, not as much as Covid-19, but 12,000 to 50,000 Americans die from the flu each year.” Dr. Peter Hotez said , Vaccine scholar, Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. With the low number of flu last year and little immune buildup, health experts say it could mean that the next season could get worse. “At some point, it’s been a flu season turmoil,” Gottlieb said on Sunday. A “scientific close call” to recommend boosters to frontline workers, says the CDC director Friday, Warrensky Recommended In addition to adults with underlying illness and adults over the age of 65, booster immunization to adults at occupational risk of infection was a “scientific close call” to her decision. “And thanks to its close call and all the evidence examined by the FDA and CDC, these people are eligible for boosters,” Warrensky told CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday. I thought it was appropriate. ” “So who are those people? People who live and work in high-risk environments. This includes people in homeless shelters, people in group homes, people in prisons, but importantly. , People who work in vulnerable communities. Medical workers, teachers, grocery workers, public transport employees. “ The CDC’s vaccine advisor voted against recommending booster doses to people at high risk of infection due to work or living conditions, but Warensky received FDA approval, including those people. .. The recommendation isn’t currently aimed at more people, according to Warensky, but adding that third dose is unlikely to cause dangerous side effects. “We have a great deal of safety data,” she said.

CNN’s Jacqueline Howard, Maggie Fox and Aya Elamroussi contributed to this report.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/27/health/us-coronavirus-monday/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos