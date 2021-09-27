What You Need to Know About COVID Monoclonal Antibody Therapy in Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) —September has been the deadliest month since the pandemic began. Since Sunday, August 29, 198 people have died of COVID-19 in Hawaii.

The number of deaths is the only number that continues to increase when the state is on a downward trend from a delta surge.

Health officials said a form of COVID treatment has become more common. Monoclonal antibody therapy has been used in Hawaii for months, but has become increasingly popular on the mainland during delta surges.

“What they are essentially is a copy of what our immune system produces,” explained Lieutenant Josh Green. “If you were vaccinated and made antibodies, you would already be doing most of the work.”

He said the treatment does not provide immunity, but can help mild to moderate COVID-19 cases and help reduce hospital numbers.

“Usually within 24 hours, people begin to see symptoms alleviate — if it works — it’s not guaranteed at all. In essence, what it does is that you are vaccinated. It gives you a kind of boost in the antibodies that would have been obtained in the event of a disease, “Green said, emphasizing the importance of vaccination over treatment.

According to the Ministry of Health (DOH), monoclonal antibodies help the immune system react temporarily to an immediate infection. The US Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for several monoclonal antibody therapies to serve as an early treatment after COVID-19 diagnosis.

“If a person infected with COVID (at high risk) can receive this treatment within the first 10 days of illness, he or she will be seriously ill, go to the hospital, or potentially die.” Jacob Schaefer, an epidemiologist and director of infection control at the Wyanae Coastal Center, explained.

Doctors said that monoclonal antibody therapy should be given early rather than later, so coronavirus should be tested at the first sign of symptoms.

“If you’re oxygen-dependent, like shortness of breath, you need oxygen or you need to intubate. It’s too late to get a monoclonal antibody,” Green explains.

COVID hospitalizations are about 200 fewer than in early September. Health officials said it was premature to know if treatment was the reason for the decline in hospitalization so rapidly, but said it could be one of many factors.

Hilton Racell, CEO of the Hawaii Healthcare Association, said on Tuesday, September 21, “The fact that it is now more widely used than before is a good sign and will definitely reduce the number of hospitalizations. Let’s do it. ”

This treatment is currently in high demand in states with low COVID vaccination rates. As a result, the federal government is sending a limited supply of high vaccination rates to Hawaii and other states.

“That means we have to be more selective in terms of who actually gets the drug,” Raethel said.

WCCC’s Schafer said that people over the age of 65 who are COVID-positive or who are in basic health, such as diabetes or obesity, are eligible for treatment.

On Tuesday, September 21, Racel said the state would receive 600 doses this week. DOH said it would distribute treatments based on the county’s population and hotspot locations.

According to the DOH website, the Leward Coast continues to report the highest number of COVID cases. Over the last 14 days, Waianae has reported 483 cases, Ewa has reported 376 cases, and Kapolei has reported 277 cases. In addition, there were 382 Waipahu in the last 14 days, followed by 287 from Nuuanu to Moanalua. On the Big Island of Hawaii, 221 cases have been reported in Hilo in the last two weeks, followed by 209 cases in Keauhou.

On Maui, 126 cases were reported in Kahului in two weeks, 103 cases in Hanamaulu and 102 cases in Kapaa.

Doctors want to remind people that treatment is not a form of COVID protection and that vaccines provide far more protection from going to the hospital and dying.

“We hope that one of these treatments for monoclonal antibodies will be available without having to protect yourself in advance and wait for infection. One is not guaranteed to be a candidate, two There is no guarantee that it will save you. Life is vaccinated in advance, “DOH spokesman Brooks Baehr said on Tuesday, September 21st.