Can Collagen Supplements Really Give You Good Skin?





Nutritionists are skeptical of supplements. There are many questions that need to be answered before considering a supplement. For example, can you get enough from your diet? Is it safe to take more than you naturally take in your diet? Is taking it more effective? And most importantly, is it safe?

He is profitable in the supplement industry. Most of what is on sale is completely unnecessary. Much of the hype about collagen supplements stems from its ability to reduce signs of skin aging, accelerate sports recovery, and improve joint health.

Collagen is a family of proteins. They play structural roles such as cartilage, tendons and skin. In layman’s words, it holds the body together. Type I collagen is found in skin, tendons, ligaments, organs, teeth and bones. Type II is found in cartilage, which acts as a cushion in the joints.

Our body makes collagen. But this started to decline in the twenties, which is part of the reason we started to look old. Many things accelerate this process, such as spending too much time in the sun, smoking, alcohol, a low-plant diet, and pollution. Collagen in supplements is generally derived from animals and fish. Heat produces gelatin from collagen, and a process called hydrolysis makes it water-soluble. The hydrolyzed collagen is further processed and absorbed by the small intestine to penetrate our body. Skin health Skin collagen plays a major role in skin elasticity and strength. The breakdown of collagen results in wrinkles and an aged appearance. Studies have shown that collagen supplements may help reduce signs of skin aging by increasing skin elasticity, hydration, collagen density in the skin, and even promoting wound healing. Note that the perfect elixir is still for some time, as it is unclear which dose of collagen is most effective and many products contain other ingredients to improve the skin. It is important to do. For example, other nutrients added to collagen supplements include vitamin C, zinc, biotin, and vitamin E. Joint health Most studies focus on the role of collagen hydrolysates in joint health. However, some studies have examined another type of collagen derivative called undenatured collagen. They work differently in the body. Nonetheless, most studies, about one month to one year long, show promising results in the management of osteoarthritis and cartilage repair. A more consistent benefit of collagen and joint health appears to be joint stiffness and pain relief. Evidence is still young and longer trials are still needed. Recovery from gelatin and tendon injuries Dietarily speaking, recovery from tendon damage is not as well studied as recovery from muscle damage. Stiff tendons can perform well, but stiff tendons are also prone to injury. The hardness of tendons and ligaments depends on the amount of collagen they contain and their structure. There is some evidence that eating gelatin and vitamin C before exercise can stimulate collagen production. It’s too early to know the optimal amount of gelatin, but studies suggest that 15 grams is better than 5 grams when taken 1 hour before a sport-specific rehab exercise lasts about 6 minutes. A 5-minute protective exercise session at least 6 hours before or after training can help improve bone, cartilage, and ligament health, prevent injuries, or speed up return to play, so coaches and This is an interesting field of study for athletes. Nutritional aspects are taken into account. Unfortunately, the scientific evidence is still in the suggestive stage, and the guidelines for best practices are still far away. Elsewhere Much is still unknown about collagen supplements, gut health, and bone health. In addition, research into the potential benefits of taking collagen supplements during pregnancy to improve postpartum healing, as in other areas of wound healing, is still in its infancy. Finally, its role in weight regulation is also being investigated. Although the study is slim, small studies suggest that gelatin increases intestinal hormones associated with satiety, improves post-breakfast satiety, and suppresses appetite. You can tell if this is true or not. When duplicated, the evidence becomes more exciting. Safety concerns With all supplements, it’s important to note where you buy them. Be careful when purchasing from the Internet. Many dietary supplements are unregulated and may contain ingredients that are not on the list. In addition, the type of collagen supplement you purchase depends on its intended use. After all, there are many different types of collagen. Therefore, joint supplements are different from skin supplements. If collagen continues to meet expectations and preliminary studies, it is only beneficial if the overall diet is good. Without enough calories, protein, and micronutrients, it’s unlikely to bring many benefits. Supplements cannot eat a healthy diet. Consider them as they are intended to be considered as a means of supplementing a healthy diet. It’s like a seasoning like ketchup. Eating alone is not so good. It’s delicious to eat with a hamburger. Finally, it doesn’t make sense to consider supplements without considering all areas of your lifestyle, such as alcohol, smoking, sun exposure, sleep, and exercise. These are almost always cheaper alternatives to supplements.

