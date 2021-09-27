Nurses with long-distance COVID and one vaccination demand exemption from vaccination rules





British Columbia nurses who have shown adverse reactions to the first dose of vaccine after being infected with COVID-19 want the state to reconsider their lack of vaccination passport exemption. Renee Melinka was infected with COVID-19 in March while working as a nurse in Cranbrook, British Columbia. She then said she developed “long-distance” symptoms due to her previous autoimmunity, resulting in brain fog and extreme fatigue. After a short break, she said her symptoms worsened in late May after receiving the first dose of the vaccine. She believes that long-distance transporters with a single dose should be better adapted for work and public life, as two doctors have warned her about the second dose. I am. As of October 24, the state states that as of October 24, there are no exceptions to the vaccine card policy that requires proof of two COVID-19 doses to access restaurants, concerts, and other “non-essential” spaces. increase. Melinka believes the policy needs to be revisited and claims to have sufficient immunity due to COVID and a single vaccination. “When someone gets sick with COVID, it’s like the first vaccine, and there’s information to admit that there’s still some immunity,” Melinka told CBC host Chris Walker. Dawn south.. But Dawn Bowdish, chairman of the Canadian Study of Aging and Immunity at McMaster University, says it’s impossible to diagnose someone’s immunity to COVID-19 without being part of a clinical study. “We encourage everyone to take a full course,” she said. “People, especially those with mild infections and long COVIDs, didn’t really have that strong immune response.” Even if you can estimate the number of antibodies in your blood, Bowdish says that there may be a shortage of commercially available antibody tests because you can’t accurately estimate how those antibodies bind to the virus. Stated. “The data for people who were infected first and then vaccinated are much less clear …[Melinka’s doctor], She, we are all making the best guesses. “ Lack of clarity about vaccine obligations for health care workers There is no exact number of people who showed long-distance COVID symptoms in BC or who were vaccinated after being infected with the virus. Melinka says he understands the requirements for a vaccine passport. However, No tax exemption for medical conditionsShe is worried that she will soon be unable to participate in children’s sports and other activities. Another concern is Vaccine Obligations Announced for Healthcare Professionals, Effective October 26th. The BC Nurse Union wants to make rapid testing options available for those who cannot be vaccinated twice, and Melinka hopes the situation will become clear soon. She has been on leave since March. She wants to create accommodation for those who can prove immunity through a certified serological test, or the state to provide similar assistance. “I don’t feel we are a lot, but I feel we are enough to make sense,” she said.

