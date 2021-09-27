COVID-19 test is 20% higher among patients with immune inflammatory disease







Source / Disclosure

The issuer: Disclosure:

Eder reports that he is the Canadian Research Chairman of Equity in the Care of Rheumatoid Arthritis. See the survey for relevant financial disclosures of all other authors.



“Despite multiple studies on COVID-19 infection and its risks IMID complications, Evidence from population-based studies is limited. ” Lihi Eder, MD, PhD, Written by a colleague at the University of Toronto Institute for Women’s University. “Observational studies that rely on self-reporting of infection status, hospitalization, and targeted testing in selected populations have been reported, but are prone to selection bias. Reported COVID-19 infection rates , A function of socio-population statistical factors and comorbidities that affect the propensity of individuals to undergo the SARS-CoV-2 test. ” “Previous studies that restricted the analysis to inpatients, people tested for active infections, or volunteers to participate because the relationships between the variables related to the results were distorted compared to the general population. , Most susceptible to collider bias, “they added. “Because it is difficult to identify all such potential confounders to reduce this collider’s bias. COVID-19 risk in IMID It is best obtained from studies that include unselected population-based data and careful adjustment of factors that influence the SARS Cov-2 test. “ Lihi Eder To investigate the COVID-19 test and infection incidence and associated factors in patients with IMID compared to patients without IMID, Eder et al. Worked on a population-based cohort of adults over the age of 20. I conducted a study. Ontario, Canada, from January 2020 to December 2020. The study included 493,499 patients with rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis. Systemic autoimmune rheumatic disease, Multiple sclerosis, iritis, inflammatory bowel disease, polymyalgia rheumatica and vasculitis, and 2,466,946 from the general population. Researchers obtained data through the Ontario Health Insurance Plan, a public single-payment medical system that covers hospitalization, physician services, and COVID-19 testing for all Ontario residents. Each patient with IMID was matched with 5 individuals without IMID based on socio-demographic factors. Next, the researchers estimated the COVID-19 test and the incidence of infection between the two groups. They also used multivariate logistic regression to determine the odds of SARS-CoV-2 infection. Patients with IMID were more likely to undergo at least one COVID-19 test than patients without IMID, 27.4% vs. 22.7%, according to the researchers. However, the proportion of people who were positive for COVID-19 was the same, 0.9% in both groups. Overall, patients with IMID were shown to be 20% more likely to be tested for COVID-19 (OR = 1.2; 95% CI, 1.19-1.21). On the other hand, the odds of SARS-CoV-2 infection differed between IMID groups. However, they were not significantly elevated in most patients compared to the general population. For example, the odds of SARS-CoV-2 infection were lower in patients with IBD and multiple sclerosis and slightly higher in patients with RA and uveitis. “Nevertheless IMID patients They were more likely to be tested for SARS-COV2 than population controls and had a similar risk of contracting infections, “said Eder. Rheumatoid arthritis.. “It should be emphasized that this study did not assess the risk of hospitalization with COVID-19. This has been shown to be higher in patients with IMID by our group and other groups. . “ “We also found that the risk factors for infection are similar to those found in the general population, including urban life, reduced socio-economic factors, multiple illnesses, and long-term care.” Eder added. “Overall, this study provides insights into the epidemiology of COVID-19 in patients with IMID before vaccination deployment.”

