How new evidence suggests that Covid-19 jumped from animal to human multiple times





Hamish McCallum, an infectious disease expert at Griffith University in Queensland, discusses how newly published research data undermines Labreak theory. The origin of the Sars-CoV-2 virus that caused the Covid-19 pandemic is hotly debated. This debate, at the behest of the Foreign Minister, has created great difficulty in relations between Australia and China. Marize Pain, another study of its origin China considers it a hostile act. There is no doubt The closest relatives of the virus are found in bats.. It is controversial when, where, and how the virus leaked to humans. One of the widely supported hypotheses is the spillover effect that occurred in the “fresh market” of Wuhan, where many types of wildlife from all over China are bred in a crowded state. However, there is no evidence that the bat species in which the closest relative of Sars-CoV-2 was found was always sold in the Wuhan fresh market. Two years before the pandemic.. This hypothesis requires the presence of another species, the “bridge host,” which is transmitted by the spillover effect of the original bat host and infects humans with the virus. Bridge hosts are well known for many new human illnesses. For example, the Hendra virus that my group is studying has flying foxes as its reservoir.Hendra spills on a horse With a certain frequency.. The horse then amplifies the virus as a bridge host and can infect humans. Fortunately, this is very rare, 7 known cases.. Tragically, four of those people died. It is not known that Hendra spreads directly from flying foxes to humans. Evidence that lab leaks are very unlikely to occur Second, much Controversial hypothesis The cause of the pandemic was the result of a “lab leak”. Wuhan has one of the most sophisticated virology laboratories in China, which works on bat viruses. It has been suggested that the virus may have been accidentally released to the general community through one of the workers. There is no direct evidence to support this hypothesis. New preprint research, Released online this month, Offer Strong evidence It supports the “natural spillover” hypothesis and produces results that are difficult to match with the “Laborique” hypothesis.

This study has not yet been peer reviewed. However, it is based on a detailed study of the gene sequences of two early strains from people infected in late 2019 and early 2020. For convenience, these two strains are called A and B. The two strains differ by only two nucleotides (the letters of the genetic code) at two different important sites in the gene sequence. If there was a single laboratory escape event, the separation into lines A and B must have occurred after the laboratory escape. Therefore, it is expected that there will be a significant number of intermediate strains with strain A nucleotides at one site and strain B nucleotides at the other site. However, if almost all of the gene sequences obtained from humans are “pure” strain A or pure strain B, this means that there were at least two different spillover events, either directly from the bat or via a bridge host. Is shown. And the evolution of the two strains occurred before humans became infected. Researchers have downloaded the complete complete sequence of Sars-CoV-2, which was registered in a widely used genomic database. Of these sequences, 369 was line A, 1,297 was line B, and 38 was an intermediate. The gene sequence is not complete. A close examination of the 38 intermediates strongly suggested that they were more likely to be pure line A or line B sequence errors than true intermediates. Therefore, genetic evidence very strongly suggests that there were at least two separate spillover events into the human population. One is from line A and the other is from line B. Did humans bring SARS-CoV-2 to the fresh market? The data does not show that the spillover event has occurred only twice. More events may have occurred. It also doesn’t tell you if these spillovers came directly from the bats, or if some or all of them came through the intermediate bridge host. Nature news articles suggest this evidence Point out the spillover effects that have occurred through wildlife tradeHowever, I think this is a step too far. Some of the wildlife sold in Wuhan’s fresh market can actually be infected with Sars-CoV-2 (for example). Raccoon dog When mink), There is no evidence that anything sold on the market has been infected. New preprint by @PeterDaszak, @nycbat And others try to show where the next coronavirus pandemic is most likely to begin, claiming that there may be 400,000 hidden infections with SARSr-CoV each year. ⁰ The story is here (threads are coming):https://t.co/soxfsbIbX1 — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) September 16, 2021 Many of the early human virus sequences (all strains B) were recovered from the Wuhan seafood market, but wet markets and meat processing plants are the places where the Sars-CoV-2 virus spreads very well from person to person. Well known. Therefore, it may have been humans who brought the virus to the Wuhan seafood market rather than wildlife species. One of the things we know is that this pandemic was caused by human contact with another species infected with the virus. It’s unclear if this was a bat or a host of bridges, and whether this contact happened at a wildlife market, in a bat cave, or in a completely different location. Nonetheless, further spillover and pandemics are expected to occur as humans increasingly invade wildlife habitats and wildlife come into close contact with humans more often. Hamish McCallum, Director of Planetary Health and Food Security Center, Griffith University.. This article will be republished from conversation Under a Creative Commons license.read Original work..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.co.uk/news/science-health/954256/how-new-evidence-suggests-covid-19-jumped-from-animals-to-humans The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos