CDC investigating outbreaks related to unknown food sources





The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned of outbreaks of “fast-growing” Salmonella in at least 29 states related to unknown food sources. agency Shared notification on September 23 We identified 279 people infected with the Salmonella oranienburg strain. Only 20 people were reported infected on September 2, but no deaths were reported, but 26 were hospitalized. According to the CDC, the first illness was reported on August 3, but the study noted that the specific foods associated with the outbreak have not yet been identified. State and local authorities say they collected food from several restaurants eaten by sick people and found a strain of Salmonella oranienburg in a sample taken from a takeaway seasoning cup containing coriander and lime. “The sick person reported that the seasoning container also contained onions, but when tested, there was nothing left in the cup,” the CDC said. “It is not possible to know which food was contaminated because multiple foods were present in the container and the tested sample.” “We use this information in combination with other available information to help narrow the list of foods that may be related to the disease,” the agency added. File-Depicts Salmonella, a common cause of food poisoning, invading immune cells. (Photo courtesy of IMAGE POINT FR / NIH / NIAID / BSIP / Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Related: Hostess recalls hot dog hamburger buns about concerns about Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella Current CDC data suggest the most diseases Outbreaks have been reported in various states, but in Texas, Oklahoma, Virginia, Illinois, Minnesota, and Massachusetts. However, the number is likely to be underestimated, as many have recovered without treatment and have not been tested for Salmonella infection, officials said. Also, according to the CDC, recent illnesses may not yet be reported, as it usually takes 3-4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak. Most people infected with Salmonella report diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms usually begin 6 hours to 6 days after swallowing the bacteria, officials say. Most recover without treatment after 4-7 days. Some people, especially children under the age of 5, adults over the age of 65, and people with a weakened immune system may experience more serious illnesses that require treatment or hospitalization. There are other current Salmonella outbreaks that the CDC is following. Linked to Italian-style deli meat.. This outbreak has been reported in 17 states and Linked to Fratelli Beretta brand pre-packaged Uncured Antipasto tray Authorities said the “best-by date” was before February 11, 2022. Related: Dog food recalled due to concerns about Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes This story was reported by Cincinnati.

