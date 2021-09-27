Early Childhood Exercise Improves Boys’ Mental Health: Montreal Researchers





“You need to get your child accustomed to moving fast. You don’t necessarily have to say no to screening time, but change your activity,” says the researchers. Photo by Justin Tan / Montreal Gazette Article content A new study by two Montreal researchers found that boys who were physically active in early childhood showed better mental health after a few years and remained physically active by the beginning of adolescence. It’s more likely. advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content Researchers say these boys are significantly less likely to show symptoms of depression and anxiety during their growth. “We found that boys who did physical activity in early childhood at the age of 5 had better mental health than boys who did not do physical activity,” partly said. Marie Jose Harbeck, who conducted the study, said. Of her dissertation directed by Linda Pagani, a professor of mental education at the University of Montreal. Researchers believe that physical activity in preschoolers helps boys develop skills in daily life such as initiative, teamwork, and self-control. It can also help them establish beneficial and important relationships with peers and adults who guide and teach them. advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content Researchers examined sports and physical activity habits reported by children aged 5 to 12 and their parents. They also examined the symptoms of mental distress reported by teachers of students aged 6-10 years. The cohort surveyed consisted of just over 1,400 children. “Analysis among girls did not find any significant results,” says Harbec. “This does not mean that girls’ mental health does not benefit from physical activity, but something else that explains why more active girls do not always have fewer symptoms of depression and anxiety. There may be. “ She said she found that boys who were active at an early age were drawn into a kind of “vicious circle” that led them to continue their activities at the beginning of adolescence. advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content The message to parents is to promote physical activity for their children. But that should mean playing hockey five times a week — mountain hikes and bike trips will work just as well, the researchers said. “Play outside and try as hard as you can to keep your child away from the (computer) screen,” Hrbek said. “You need to get your child accustomed to moving fast. You don’t have to say that. There is no screening timeHowever, various activities, especially physical activity. Humans are habitual creatures. You will learn the desire to move. “ Parents need to set an example and teach. A five-year-old child rarely needs encouragement to go out and play, but with the participation of parents, the chances of success are even higher and everyone benefits. The study was conducted in collaboration with researchers at McGill University and the Children’s Hospital of the East Ontario Institute. Share this article on social networks advertisement This ad hasn’t been loaded yet, but your article continues below. Sign up to receive daily headline news from Montreal Gazette, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking the sign-up button, you agree to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the email. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thank you for signing up! Welcome email is approaching. If you don’t see it, check your junk folder. The next issue of Montreal Gazette Headline News will arrive in your inbox shortly. I’m having trouble signing up.Please try again

