Completely blind phase of mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine trial announced





new report The results of a blinded placebo-controlled trial of the mRNA-1273 SARS-CoV-2 vaccine (Moderna), which is crucial for the US FDA granting an emergency use authorization (EUA), provided additional three months of data and were asymptomatic. Prevents infection and is consistently effective across subgroups, including the elderly, immunocompromised, and coexisting subgroups. Findings from the median follow-up of 2 months provided to the FDA are complemented by additional data throughout the period of the observer-blind study, which ended 5.3 months after the second dose. For two years, participants in the placebo group were given the option to receive an active vaccine. “Data collected by the completion of the blind phase of the COVE trial show the safety of mRNA-1273 in the prevention of symptomatic COVID-19 and the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection, regardless of adult symptoms and severity. It provides further evidence of sexuality and efficacy, including those coexisting with people over the age of 65, across different ethnic and racial groups, “says Molecular Virology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. And Dr. Hanamo Hammed Elsari, MD, the lead author of the Faculty of Microbiology and Medicine, declared. A colleague in Texas and the COVE research group. The investigator randomized a total of 30,415 participants between July 27 and October 23, 2020 to receive either an active vaccine or a placebo injection, with more than 96% of the regimen 2 I received my second injection. The final group of analysis by protocol included 14,287 people. I received the vaccine and 14,164 placebos. El Sahly et al. Reported that the vaccine efficacy in preventing COVID-19 infection was 93.2% (95% confidence interval). [CI} 91.0-94.8), with 55 confirmed cases in the active vaccine group (9.6/1000 person-years; CI: 7.2-12.5) compared to 744 among those receiving placebo (136.6/1000 person-years; CI, 127-146.8).The efficacy in preventing severe disease was 98.2% (CI 92.8-99.6), with 2 cases in the vaccine group and 106 in the placebo group. With the additional 3 months of follow-up, the investigators were able to report that the efficacy in preventing asymptomatic infection starting 14 days after the 2nd injection was 63% (CI, 56.6 to 68.5), with 214 cases in the vaccine group and 498 in the placebo group. In addition to finding overall efficacy to be similar to that measure at 2 months,El Sahly and colleagues used data from a median follow-up of 148 days to determine that safety and efficacy were consistently high across subgroups, and that efficacy did not wane up to 4 months after the second injections. “It is notable that the efficacies found in phase 3 trials of COVID-19 vaccines have thus far translated into high effectiveness in the general population, including effectiveness against variants of concern that are associated with reductions in neutralization, such as the B.1.351 (beta) and B.1.617.2 (delta) variants,” the investigators observed.”Additional data gathered from regions with current and potential surges in transmission of variants of concern are important toward informing strategies for administering additional doses of vaccine.” Although the investigators report that no safety concerns were identified in this phase 3 trial, they acknowledge that it was not sufficiently powered to detect rare events; which have subsequently surfaced during the global distribution of the vaccine.They further indicate that continued vigilance is warranted, including monitoring for anaphylactic reactions and for other potential unexpected reactions, such as myocarditis in adolescents and young adults.

