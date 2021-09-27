Health
As the flu season approaches, Austin health officials urge people to get vaccinated
As the flu season begins, Austin health officials are urging people to get both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines to prevent hospitals from becoming more nervous than before.
The recent surge in COVID-19 patients caused by the highly contagious delta mutant has already forced local hospitals to operate beyond their normal capacity. The average number of people in Austin’s intensive care unit was just above the capacity limit of 200 last week. NS Majority Of those COVID-19 patients, they are unvaccinated. There is also a shortage of ICU nurses to care for these patients.
“Some people are receiving ICU-level care outside the ICU setting. In some cases, due to continued staff shortages, they are being cared for by non-ICU nurses,” said the Austin-Travis County Health Authority. Dr. DesmarWalkes said at a press conference on Friday.
The flu season begins around October in the United States and can last until May. Last year, influenza cases in the Austin area remained low as people wore masks and kept social distances to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. This is also an action that delays the spread of influenza.
According to Austin Public Health, it is recommended that all people over the age of 6 months be vaccinated with the flu vaccine annually by the end of October, but they can still be vaccinated almost all year round.
According to the Ministry of Health, influenza and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time.
“I have two arms and I get two shots. One is for the flu. If you are not completely vaccinated due to weakened immunity or you need a third vaccination, It’s for COVID, “said Adrienne Sturrup, APH’s interim director, in a press release. “If you’re waiting for a COVID booster to be approved, it’s a good time to get a flu shot and help protect our community from another outbreak.”
Vaccines are available in various locations in the city, including clinics, clinics and pharmacies, and through many employers and schools.You can find shots at VaccineFinder.org..
Influenza vaccinations for uninsured children and adults, and Medicaid recipients are also available at the following URL: Tots / Big Shot Clinic shots. The vaccine is $ 25 for adults and $ 10 for children and is free for Medicaid children. But if you can’t pay, people aren’t denied, APH says. You can make a reservation by calling 512-972-5520.
Austin Public Health’s Cassandra De Leon also said last week that Austin Public Health plans to open a joint flu and vaccine clinic throughout the fall.
“I’m excited to make the service available to the community,” she said. “But there are so many providers available, so we really want to encourage individuals to vaccinate. [flu and COVID vaccines] So that you can get that protection for yourself and your family. “
Health officials say it is especially important to get the flu vaccine as soon as possible for people at high risk of being ill with the flu. Adults over the age of 65, pregnant women, people with chronic medical conditions, healthcare professionals and caregivers are considered at high risk.
Symptoms of the flu include fever, cough, sore throat, stuffy nose, body aches, headaches, and severe malaise. Like COVID-19, people wear masks to keep them out of the face, avoid sick people, stay home when they are sick, and disinfect the surfaces they often touch to prevent them from getting the flu. You can flu.
