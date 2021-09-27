President Biden gets Covid-19 booster shot: LiveUpdate





Dr. Rochelle Walensky of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the decision to recommend Covid-19 booster shots to people at occupational risk of infection was a “close scientific call.” Walensky gave a 6-month booster dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine last week to people over the age of 65 and people over the age of 18 who are at high risk of serious illness due to underlying illnesses such as cancer and diabetes. Was recommended. CDC’s vaccine advisor voted against recommending doses to people at high risk of infection due to work or living conditions, but Warensky received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, including those people. I did. “And there was real scientific debate and a close scientific call for people at high risk, depending on where they live and where they work,” Warrensky said of CBS. I told Face the Nation. “And thanks to that close call and all the evidence examined by the FDA and CDC, I thought it was appropriate for these people to qualify as boosters. So who are they? ? People who live and work in high-risk environments. This includes homeless shelters, group homes, and prisons. But what matters is people who work in vulnerable communities, so medical care. Workers, teachers, grocery workers, and public transportation employees, “she added. This does not yet include parents of children who are too young to be vaccinated. “The recommendations were not intended for that group,” Warensky said. “This may be unvaccinated, potentially at high risk, and many different people who may be vulnerable occupations such as health workers, teachers, and public transport workers. For those who are always working, “she added. “Currently, our recommendations are for a limited population of people over the age of 65, high-risk workers, high-risk occupations, and high-risk due to comorbidities,” she continued. According to Warensky, the third dose is unlikely to cause dangerous side effects. “So far, of the 20,000 people we examined, the safety signal is exactly what we saw on the second dose, and more than 160 million people in this country have been given the mRNA vaccine. I have been vaccinated. There is a great deal of safety data, “said the CDC director.

